LOEWE x On campaign: How to buy, price and more details explored

LVMH-owned luxury fashion label LOEWE has launched its latest capsule collection in collaboration with On Running. It is the first time the Swiss performance brand is partnering with a high-end fashion house.

The concept of modern adventure as been chosen as the idea behind the latest launch. For action-packed and daring adventures, the limited edition offers an assortment of unique apparel and footwear.

Earlier this month, the Spanish fashion house also hosted its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show. The luxury label’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson showcased his exquisite designs that comprised of glossy lip-shaped tops, structured outfits, flaring gowns, and short latex dresses. The quirkiest part of the designs was their balloon detailing.

All about LOEWE x On’s campaign

Ideal for daring exploits, the newly created collection exhibits sustainability with fashion and creativity. The pieces are made with technical qualities that flawlessly serve the purpose both for urban life as well as for the great outdoors.

The exclusive collab collection features a Parka Jacket, technical running pants, running shoes, hiking boots, waterproof anoraks, and performance t-shirts.

The standout items of the assortment are the waterproof Parka jackets which cost $1,300 a piece, and the Technical Anorak which is marked at $890. Parka looks aesthetically appealing in blue color, while the Anoraks are fabricated with a summery approach in sunlit yellows and cloudless blues.

The performance t-shirts are also available in two color tones: yellow and blue. Each t-shirt retails at $275. To complete the outdoor look, the duo has added running pants in two different color tints: cerulean blue and golden yellow, each costing $590.

Each pair of Cloudrock hiking boots and Cloudventure running shoes are priced at $450 and $390 respectively. Both the pairs are constructed in distinctive colorways, which appear lively and energetic.

The limited edition of ready-to-wear apparel and footwear pieces is available for purchase on LOEWE’s official website. Those interested can closely view all the pieces on the label's online store. The official release of the collection was March 10.

For their modern adventure campaign, they have teamed up with Gray Sorrenti, an acclaimed photographer. American model Camila Morrone and famous rapper Duckwrth are the faces for the collab’s campaign shoot.

Edited by Gunjan