5 best Nike Dunks under $200

If someone were to ask the public which Nike series is their favorite, most fans would say Dunks. The Nike Dunk remains one of the most sought-after styles the shoe manufacturer has ever made.

For the unversed, these widely-loved styles were first created in 1985 by blending three noteworthy sneakers: the Legend, the Terminator, and the Jordan 1. Before introducing the original Dunk, the majority of shoes on the market were all white or solid colors.

Color-blocking, therefore, became more popular, which was introduced by Nike through its Dunk series. The popularity of these color-blocked kicks grew, and they have since become a favorite of most sneakerheads.

Over the years, the shoemaker has fully exploited the Dunk range's potential by introducing a plethora of colors and designs. So, if you're a Dunk aficionado searching for some affordable options, here's a list of Nike Dunks under $200.

Must-have Nike Dunks that won't burn a hole in your pocket

1) SB Dunk Low "Wheat"

This is a good option if you're looking for Dunks with a suede skin. The label's SB Dunk Low is made in the "Wheat" colorway. This pair of monochromatic kicks are currently available for $171 on StockX.

The design covers Neutral Flax with Baroque Brown details in this edition. The body, made entirely with suede, is adorned with the Nike branding embroidered on the heel tabs.

The SB Dunk branding is also added to the suede tongue tags, making them more intriguing. Finished off with chocolate brown midsoles and gum outsoles, the sturdy sneakers impart more of an adventurous vibe.

2) Dunk High "Dark Sulfur"

To begin with, Nike's Dunk High "Dark Sulfur" are among the most affordable sneakers out there. These shoes can be easily bought for $170 via eBay.

The two-toned silhouettes are constructed using full-grain leather. Fashioned with clear white and sulfur yellow, the kicks will effortlessly complement all of your outfits.

These summer-friendly kicks feature a white backdrop decorated with hints of yellow. Mainly, the sides, swooshes, and eyestays are made of yellow. These yellow eyestays are then embellished with white laces.

Finally, the sole is put together by combining the white midsoles with the sulfur outer soles.

3) Dunk High "Dark Curry"

Next up is the "Dark Curry" colorway of Dunk High style. Priced at $164, these rugged kicks can be purchased from stockists like Goat. This high-top version of the classic silhouette features a Velvet Brown backdrop with spicy hits of Dark Curry.

The hues of dark curry are evident on the perforated toe boxes, lateral sides, and around the collars of the sneakers, which are made entirely of suede.

Moreover, these sturdy Dunks are adorned with mustard laces and rustic brown swooshes. To conclude, the shoes possess white midsoles and off-white gum outsoles.

4) Dunk High "Michigan"

Since its launch, the Nike Dunk High SP "Michigan" has been among the highly-coveted sneakers. These shoes can be easily bought from retailers like StockX and Goat, with the price ranging from $157 to $179.

Over the years, Nike has progressively increased the number of university-inspired Dunks. The brand previously created the Be True To Your School edition, inspired by the same concept.

The Swoosh is now followed up with a slew of high-top Dunks, several of which are university-inspired, with the Michigan iteration being one of them.

The Nike Dunk High "Michigan" is made of full-grain leather in the University of Michigan's famed maize and blue colors. It also boasts original tooling and a mesh tongue, much like the original 1985 Dunks.

5) Dunk Low "Hyper Cobalt"

Now, let's take a look at some pocket-friendly Nike Dunk Lows. Marked at $125, stockists like eBay and Goat are currently selling the Dunk Low's "Hyper Cobalt" colorway. A bold combination of black and cobalt blue is employed to make these kicks.

These Nike Dunk Lows, which are a nod to the brand's "Be True to Your School" series, are created with blue on the sides, around the collars, and on the eyestays. Further, the black base of the sneakers is also decorated with similar blue laces and inevitable swooshes.

Accented with white midsoles, the pairs are finished off with blue outsoles.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

