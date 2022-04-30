6 Nike Dunk Low May 2022 releases

May 2022 is knocking on the door, and it will usher in a slew of eagerly anticipated Nike Dunk Low silhouettes. While we are hyped about all the May debuts, it is still exciting to see Beaverton's sportswear label laying the groundwork for the global launches of its all-new Dunk Lows collection.

The Dunk Low from Nike is unquestionably one of their most popular models. The sneakers, which were first introduced more than 35 years ago, continue to be released in striking and colorful styles, impressing all sneakerheads.

Let’s check out the upcoming May iterations of the Dunk Lows.

Upcoming Nike Dunk Low May 2022 releases

1) Nike Dunk Low “Fossil Rose”

The first launch will be the Nike Dunk Low “Phantom/Fossil Rose-Aura-Summit White.” Releasing on May 4, 2022, the minimalist shoes will be sold for $110 via the brand’s e-commerce website as well as select stores.

The manufacturer has used a suede and leather combination for this comfortable footwear. The neutral color palette with the white backdrop and pastel pink laces is very pretty to look at. The pink hue also appears on the lateral sides and the heel tabs.

2) Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple”

Next on the list are the soon-to-be-released Nike Dunk Low “Court Purple." It will be released next week on May 5 and the price will be $100. You can purchase it via Nike’s webstores as well as select retailers from May 5 onwards.

These two-tone Dunk Lows will arrive with leather uppers. The pristine white on the toe boxes, laces, and sides complements the bright purple of the shoe. The the indispensable swooshes and heel tab Nike branding complete the design.

3) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “White/Black”

The brand will be releasing its Dunk Low Next Nature “White/Black” colorway on May 5 as well. The pair, which will come with an affordable price tag of $105, will be available for purchase via Nike’s official website as well as select physical stores.

Fashioned with black and white, the pairs are clearly a nod to retro designs. These staple shoes are made of leather and they come with a white backdrop covered with black detailing. The perforated toe boxes are white, but the laces, eyestays, swooshes, and heels are black. Lastly, the heel tabs are embroidered with 'Nike' in white.

4) Nike Dunk Low WMNS “Patchwork”

The Dunk Low WMNS “Patchwork” is a headturner. Hitting the stores on May 5, these sneakers can be a part of your collection for just $110. If you are interested, you can check out the brand’s webstore and select stockists.

The new "Patchwork" colorway celebrates the rich legacy of the classic shoe by putting together the colors, textures, and designs of Dunk iterations over the years.

Featuring ideal blend teal, electro purple, and light curry, the shoes also have animal and safari prints. This appealing mosaic of styles is definitely something unique by Nike.

5) Nike Dunk Low PRM “Cider”

As of now, Nike has scheduled two Dunk Low releases for May 10. The first is the PRM “Cider”, which will be sold for $110 via the online store of Nike and select physical stores.

These sneakers are fully made with suede in blue and brown. The suede uppers of the shoes complement the chocolate brown leathers of the eyestays and around the toe boxes. The brown laces and blue swooshes on the lateral sides complete the design of the uppers.

Furthermore, the characteristic heel branding is done in light purple color, and the chocolate brown outsoles look elegant.

6) Nike Dunk Low “Next Nature”

The other Dunk Low release on May 10 is the “Next Nature” colorway. Although these shoes are different in their design and construction, they are marked also marked at $110, like “Cider” colorway.

Made with 100% upcycled polyester, the sneakers uphold the shoe manufacturer’s commitment to sustainable fashion. The green, quilted upper of the Dunk Low "Next Nature" is weatherproof, and embellished with large orange swooshes placed on the lateral sides. The design will perfectly complement your favorite puffer jackets.

