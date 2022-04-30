5 best Nike sneaker collabs of all time

When it comes to sneaker collaborations, Nike is one company that nails it every time. Since its inception in 1964, the Swoosh brand has partnered with various chart-topping musicians as well as high-fashion labels.

While all of Nike's collaborations are already a pleasure for sneaker geeks, it also raises the bar for its fans each time.

The sportswear behemoth has consistently worked to expand its portfolio of statement silhouettes like Air Jordans, Dunk Lows, Zoom Trainers and more. Nike achieved this by collaborating with a slew of notable brands and designers from across the world, including Sacai, Comme des Garcons, Off-White, and others. Let's take a look at some of Nike's most memorable collaborations.

Five exceptional Nike collabs of all time

1) Comme des Garcons x Nike Shox TL

Nike and Comme des Garcons have been commemorating their connection for decades. By flipping through the pages of their previous collaborations, we can see that they've developed a slew of incredible sneakers, including the Junya Watanbe Zoom Haven(1999), Waffle Racer(2002), Dunk High Clear(2017), Air Force 1 Eyes(2017), Air Mowabb(2018), Air Presto Foot Tent(2019), and more.

Demonstrating its aptness in bringing unique interpretations, Comme des Garcons presented its take on Nike’s obscure shoes Shox TL. The CDG x Nike Shox TL silhouettes, therefore, became one of the most popular pairs of their collaborative works.

The Shox TL, which debuted in 2003, quickly slipped into oblivion as the buzz surrounding Shox waned. Still, these shoes remain a favorite for many European football fans. CDG then modified this model with hefty paneled soles, which became the most attractive part of these shoes. Further, the duo ornamented them with gold/silver chains to add some flair and revive their buzz.

Currently, the black colorway of the pairs is priced at $530, while the white ones are being sold for $500 via StockX.

2) Sacai x Nike LDWaffle

The combined launches of Chitose Abe’s Sacai and Nike have truly taken the sneaker industry by storm since the debut of their collaborative work in 2015. Among their releases, the most sensational was the Sacai x Nike LDWaffle, which was originally launched on September 12, 2019.

The founder of the Japanese high-fashion label combined two classic Nike shoes for a hybrid, double-themed design. The two silhouettes, namely Nike LDV and Waffle Racer, are combined for these limited-edition pairs, which were priced at $160 apiece.

The brilliantly-colored shoes were made using tints of orange, yellow, green, and magenta. The lively sneakers were adorned with double tongue tags and shoelaces. The indispensable swooshes also doubled for these pairs. To finish off, the co-branded Nike x Sacai emblem was added to the heel tabs.

3) Off-White x Nike “University Gold” Dunk Lows

Off-White x Nike Dunk Low (Image via Nike)

How can we talk about Swoosh collabs without mentioning the late renowned designer Virgil Abloh? The fashion genius, who is no longer with us, has worked with the shoe manufacturer on numerous occasions. One just can’t get enough of Virgil’s designs!

Among all his innovative chapters that he added to the Swoosh story, one of them was “University Gold” colorway of the Nike’s much-hyped Dunk Lows. The pairs that were released for $170, honored Nike’s hoops and skateboarding legacies.

The vibrant pairs were decorated with Abloh’s staple criss-cross laces. Flywire cables were also added for a tight, hiking boot-inspired fit. The complete uppers were embracing blue and yellow leathers, along with similar blue laces. Lastly, the white soled shoes were complimented with the basic Nike branding on the heels.

4) Matthew M Williams x Nike Zoom 4 Trainer

Givenchy’s creative director Matthew M. Williams also worked with the shoe manufacturer in the past. The designer introduced his own remarkable creations to the world, most popular being its take on Nike’s Zoom 4 Trainer.

Pushing his unique fashion ideas into new spaces, Matthew designed Zoom 4 in different colorways. The pairs, made with premium knitted mesh, were detailed with leather on the side.

Influenced by the shapeshifting property of metals, the shoe's outer features fluid lines and glossy textures with monochromatic color shading.

The soles of these pairs were the most eye-catching ones that were fashioned with ultramodern appeal. Made with mechanical cushion plates, the shoes offered heel cushioning as well as forward propulsion.

Currently, the MMW x Nike Zoom 4 Trainer is available for $500 via Ebay.

5) Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 6

Last on the list is rapper and singer Travis Scott. The sportswear company has previously collaborated with the rapper, and the combo has not failed to impress sneakerheads. Apart from their individual followers, this collab has built its own fanbase over the years, and their imaginative and different designs usually stick out in the crowd.

In April 2021, the duo released their new take on the Nike’s fan-favourite Air Jordan 6. Dubbed “British Khaki,” these collaborative sneakers marked the 30th anniversary of the iconic silhouette. The Cactus Jack-esque design of the pair surely bedazzled their fans.

Fashioned with premium suedes all over, the pairs were decorated with perforations on the sides as well as adjacent to the eyestays for improved breathability. The brown suede of the shoes were nicely detailed with brown leather on the tongues and eyestays.

Further, TPU caging was added to the tongue and heel tabs of the pairs for easy entry and secured fit of the footwear. Lastly, these chunky soled shoes were beautifully complimented with the hints of “Crimson” on the brown leather and on the heels. The Travis Scott x Nike Air Jordan 6 was sold for $250 by Feature and other select retailers.

