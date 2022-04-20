Sacai x Nike Cortez: Everything we know so far

The Sneaker Leaker account @solebyjc took to Instagram on April 19, 2022 to give a closer look and official imagery of the upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez shoes. The latest colorway for the Sacai x Nike Cortez shoes will be released later this year, with no confirmed date from the labels yet.

After the powerful duo brought up a sneaker culture impression with LDWaffle, Air Max 90, and Dunk High, they are heading on with their next silhouette, the Cortez, which marks its 50th anniversary this year.

More about the upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez collaborative shoes

The first look at the latest colorway of the shoe was revealed at the start of the year by the sneaker leaker page @swoosh_head23, and now @solebyjc revealed detailed imagery. The collaborative shoes mark the commemoration of Chitose Abe's contribution to Nike with Cortez's 50th anniversary this year.

The pair is different from the popular Sacai's Vaporwaffle and Waffle-soled classic shoe. The model adapts a more simplified look with a straightforward approach, taking upon most of Cortez's classic designs.

Upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez colorway (Image via @solebyjc / Instagram)

The colorway of the upcoming Sacai x Nike Cortez is reminiscent of Bill Bowerman's creation. The shoe opts for classic white as the base color with overlays of red and blue accents. The upper is constructed in smooth leather.

A nod to Chitose Abe is applied to the shoes, with double swooshes, futuristic soles with additional cushioning and stacking, and two uppers, just like every other popular Sacai x Nike collaboration such as Vaporwaffle, Blazer, and LDWaffle. Other than double uppers and swooshes, the double-everything approach is also applied onto the laces and tongues.

The OG color blocking pattern is applied throughout the shoes. The white upper leather base is accented with gray suede takeovers of the lacing system and the heel. The overdesigned sole unit is marked by the iconic Zoom Air bubbles at the forefoot of the shoe.

As of now, no official release details of the shoes have been announced by either of the labels, but the shoes are expected to drop in 2022, in the upcoming months.

This year, 2022, is pivotal for Nike Cortez due to its golden anniversary as a landmark model for the label's vast portfolio. The Nike Cortez was originally developed and designed by Nike co-founders Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman. The shoes were released back in 1972 as track shoes to coincide with the Olympics.

Soon, the shoes became a casual favorite and extremely hyped amongst the sneakerheads' community as part of the "Uniform" for Los Angeles street culture. This year, Nike is revisiting the silhouette with noteworthy collaborator, Sacai.

