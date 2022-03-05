Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle: Release date, where to buy, price, and more about the collection

Nike is ready with yet another release for all its fans and sneakerheads. For the latest collection, the sportswear giant stepped into a partnership with the Japanese luxury fashion house Sacai.

The launch date of the Nike Vaporwaffle was held in suspense for almost a year, but the pair finally have an official release date.

In related news, the Japanese luxury label, Sacai, recently collaborated with the French luxury jewelry house, Cartier, and together they released a limited edition of the latter’s classic Trinity collection.

Learn more about the Sacai x Nike Vaporwaffle shoes

The month has just begun and both the labels saw this as the perfect time to release their much anticipated pair of sneakers. Designed by Chitose Abe, the shoes are introduced in two distinctive colorways: White/Sail and Black/Gum.

The easy-going black and white-colored silhouettes will be available for purchase from March 10 onwards. Each pair will retail for $180 USD, at various stores across the globe as well as on Nike's official web store.

The minimalist VaporWaffle shoe exhibits the feel of staple footwear. The versatile pair showcases a perfect blend of Nike’s running shoes and the Japanese label’s creativity.

The Tokyo-based label's founder and designer, Chitose Abe, preferred nylon, suede, and leather over the knitted iterations for the construction of the latest edition.

Presumably, the tongue tags of the pair are double-layered, with both bearing Nike and Sacai’s co-branding. The indispensable swoosh is present on the sides of the sneakers. Eyestays of the pairs are made with white and black suede.

The lace arrangements are thick and prominent on the upper body, while the heaped sole units are the highlight of the bottom part. For both the colorways, the outer waffle sole units are in brown tones that complete the signature look.

In other news, Nike joined forces with the American streetwear fashion label, Supreme, to release the SB Dunk High shoes.

Apart from this, the sportswear brand also launched its Freak 3 sneakers on February 26, 2022. The shoes retail at a cost of $120 USD for each pair. The multi-colored sneakers pay homage to the four of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brothers.

