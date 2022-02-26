Nike Zoom Freak 3: Where to buy, release date, price, and all about Giannis Antetokounmpo's sneakers

A star player from the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, gave his fans a special edition of Nike Zoom Freak 3 sneakers. The sneakers are multi-colored with a color blocking pattern, and the greek player is calling them the AntetokounBros.

The special edition shoes pay homage to the four of Gianni's brothers, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Alex Antetokounmpo, Kostas Antetokounmpo, and Fracis Antetokounmpo. The official images for the new makeover surfaced after the last collab of the player's silhouette with Nike x Uno for the Zoom Freak 3, which will be officially released on February 26, 2022.

More about the Nike Zoom Freak 3 AntetokounBros shoes

As the star Greek basketball player continues to give stellar performances during the 2021-22 NBA season, he is keeping his life interesting off-court too. Whether it is via press conferences, dad jokes, or a sneak peak of his luxury life on social media, he is keeping his fans entertained.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward has certainly become one of the most charming players over time and is now presenting this charm via a new makeover for the Nike Zoom Freak 3 kicks. In this makeover for Nike Zoom Freak 3, the 27-year-old is keeping things spring-inspired and colorful. The colorway is inspired by AntetokounBros, and is another ode to his four brothers.

In previous iterations of Giannis,' the player debossed a text on the sock-liner spelling "ALL BROS 4," however, the upcoming pair doesn't include a similar text.

Nevertheless, the latest signature includes a multi-colored ensemble for the shoes, which has previously been seen in his Giannis Nike X Uno shoe collection. The upcoming shoe will also feature a graphic on the left shoe's tongue in which the three silhouettes of the NBA brothers stand side-by-side.

The upper base of the shoe is taken with a deep navy blue color, while, the pops of yellow and red color appear over the mid-foot strap and the heel respectively.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews Another 'AntetokounBros' release is on the way 🫂 Another 'AntetokounBros' release is on the way 🫂 https://t.co/VxQ6IGS9If

Various color-blockings appear atop the white midsole and two-tone rubber outsoles, which are in purple and orange colors. The upper features a Greek Freak branding which appears upon the velcro of the shoes in an orange accent. Teal, turqouise, red and ocean-blue color blocking can also be spotted throughout the upper and sole unit of the shoe.

The newly-surfaced makeover might be the boldest offering from the Milwaukee Bucks forward's catalog.

Nike hasn't confirmed a release date for the sneakers yet, however it is anticipated to release this year only at Nike and selected retailers. The shoes are likely to retail at a cost of $120 a pair, according to hypebeast.

Edited by Sabika