UNO x Nike Zoom Freak 3: Where to buy, price, and more about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature silhouette

Nike came together with basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo to step into a collaboration with UNO. The three will release their special-edition Freak 3 sneakers later this month, although the official launch date is still awaited. Earlier, the launch was scheduled for February 1.

The latest edition is being launched to mark the card game’s 50th anniversary. Earlier, the sportswear giant joined hands with the card game label in 2021 to release their Nike Air Force 1 UNO sneakers collection.

Reportedly, while expressing his thoughts on the latest collection, the Greek basketball professional said,

“I want every product to be genuine and authentic, and playing UNO with my brothers is a big part of our lives.”

“The Nike team has done a great job bringing my ideas to life, and I think they’ve created something for every Nike, UNO and basketball fan in this collection.”

All about UNO x Nike Freak 3 sneakers, price, and more

The special-edition pair is priced at $120 USD and the collection will be available for purchase later this month on the sportswear brand's official website.

The shoes are constructed in five distinctive colorways: Yellow, Red, Blue, Green, and Black, which will easily remind millennials of their childhood.

All the pieces of the collection are decorated with funky colors and UNO’s Wild Card graphics. The footwear also offers Antetokounmpo initials on the tongue tags as well as on the insoles.

In addition to Wild card graphics, 3 and 4-numbered UNO cards are stamped on the medial-side underneath the Swoosh. Here, the digits denote the Greek player’s jersey number.

The collab has played well with UNO colors and created some bewildering combinations including yellow sneakers with red outsoles, blue united with red, red sneakers fitted with green soles, and green with blue outer soles.

The black colorway being the most unique one is crafted with four distinct colors for both legs. The left shoe is made with red and blue outsole, while the right one is made with green and yellow outer sole. The pair is embraced with a unique Wild Card camouflage design over the mesh base for an extra hint of detail.

Strictly following the theme, distinct sets of sneakers were added with different UNO-colored laces. Thus, the sneakers can be a perfect treat for Nike, UNO or basketball admirers.

In other news, the playing cards company released five new Wild cards including Wild Swap Hands. The newly released All Wild cards deck is priced at $11.50 and has been dubbed as "the most chaotic card game ever" by customers. Play will be much quicker with the new UNO deck, as it won't require matching colors or numbers like the earlier version, because now all cards are action cards.

