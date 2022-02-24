What does Adetokunbo mean? Family name explored as Giannis Antetokounmpo spotted in unique Post-Imperial hoodie

Giannis Antetokounmpo was spotted wearing a quirky Post-Imperial tie-dye hoodie. The Milwaukee Bucks forward recently stepped into a partnership with WhatsApp. With the move, he became the first-ever global face of the Meta-owned messaging platform.

While speaking to Fast Company, the basketball player discussed his nine-year relationship with Whatsapp. He said that this partnership was an easy decision for him:

“When it came to my doorstep, I couldn’t say no to an opportunity like that.”

In other news, Antetokounmpo joined hands with the card game company UNO and Nike to release their latest edition of Freak 3 silhouettes. The sneakers were launched in five distinct colorways, each priced at $120.

What exactly does Adetokunbo mean?

“Adetokunbo” is a term used for a boy/male baby of African, Australian, or Nigerian origin.

Adetokundo is also a name of Yoruba origin that means “the king/crown/royalty from across the seas or from a foreign land.” Most commonly, the term applies to children born outside Africa.

More about Giannis’ custom made hoodie

Giannis’ hoodie was printed with the number “+234” over it, which signifies two different meanings. The first is related to “34”, the player’s jersey number. Second, the noteworthiness of the number is that “+234” is the international dialing code of Nigeria.

The back of the custom-made hoodie possesses Giannis’ family name, Adetokunbo. The themed green and blue tie-dye hoodie was designed by the founder of Post-Imperial, Niyi Okuboyejo. On the side, the apparel is also detailed with the signature Whatsapp icon.

In a press release, Antetokounmpo elucidated his history with the messaging platform and its relationship with his heritage and culture, saying:

“Throughout my life, WhatsApp has kept me connected to my loved ones, my friends, my communities, and everyone important to me.”

He continued:

“It’s a link to home in Greece and a link to my family roots in Nigeria. Having easy access to my communities has helped build me into the person and athlete I am today. Working with WhatsApp, a messaging service that I use every day to stay connected with family, is important to me. I look forward to building on this partnership together.”

The extent of this collaboration will be unveiled with time following this weekend’s All-Star festivities.

