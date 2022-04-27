Top 5 Air Jordan 1 colorways and their prices 

Nike introduced the iconic Air Jordan 1 basketball sneakers back in 1985, and it was more than just a new product line. When Michael Jordan first sported the original AJ1 at the NBA All-Star Game, the colorway accentuated Nike's signature basketball sneaker features, including ankle support, compressed air pockets in the heel, and an overlay on the toe.

Michael Jordan sported red, black, and white-colored shoes at the game, which went against the standard white shoes the rest of the players were wearing. Features such as Nike's own logo, wings, and Air Jordan's Jumpman label made these shoes exceptional. Michael Jordan was even fined $5000, which Nike paid in order to keep promoting.

Finally, his basketball shoes reached a new height of popularity, making it the perfect blank canvas for exclusive colorways and makeovers. We've curated a list of five of our all-time favorite Jordan 1 iterations.

Top 5 Air Jordan 1 silhouettes

1) Dior x Nike Air Jordan 1

When Dior and the Jordan brand collaborated for the release of the Air Jordan 1 silhouette, sneakerheads from all over the world looked forward to getting their hands on this exclusive piece. The shoes were first unveiled at the Dior pre-fall 2020 show in Miami. The shoe release date coincided with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan silhouette.

The limited-edition AJ1 is made in a mixture of white and gray colorways in Dior leather, with an oblique monogrammed swoosh with hand-painted edges. Co-branding has been applied to Jordan's familiar wings logo with "Air Dior" spelled out. Finishing off the look, the shoes featured a translucent outsole.

The high-top silhouettes were made in only 8500 pairs, while the lows were made in 4,700 pairs. Each pair is individually numbered upon the ankle lining. The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High retailed for $2200, while the lows retailed for $2000 on June 25, 2020.

2) Air Jordan 1 retro high Trophy Room Chicago

Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High OG sneakers are a play on the first iconic Chicago colorway of Jordan 1. The collaborative pair accentuates a white base constructed in leather with red overlays in a glittery finish. The sneakers feature a red-colored exposed stitching across the upper, contrasting with white. Finishing off the look is a translucent outsole accentuating the red and blue stars underneath.

Lastly, Michael Jordan's signature is embossed upon the heel counter and a co-branded patch appears on the insole. The AJ1 collaboration is officially called Freeze Out and draws inspiration from the 1985 NBA All-Star Game. The shoe made its debut on February 10, 2021 through a raffle for $1990.

3) Air Jordan 1 retro high Off-white university blue

The Off-White x Nike Air Jordan 1 "UNC" sneakers were unveiled as part of the late Virgil Abloh's Met Gala outfit. At the gala, Abloh sported a pair of powder-blue sneakers with a clean all-white LV suit. The sneakers then officially re-released on June 19, 2018 at a retail price of $190.

The shoes are inspired by the original UNC colorway. It boasts a white base upper and powder blue overlays. Pops of orange appear throughout the shoes.

4) Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 was released in both high and low cuts. The high OG sneakers are dressed in a black, sail, military blue, and shy pink colorway scheme. AJ1 features a white leather base upper which contrasts with the blue toe box, heel counters, ankle flaps, and rubber outsoles.

Travis Scott inculcates his twist with the addition of his signature flipped black-colored swoosh on the lateral side. "Cactus Jack's" branding appears on the tongue of the shoe, and a smiley face is stitched on the left heel of the shoe. Moreover, Hiroshi Fujiwara added his details with the double lightning bolt motif on the right shoe.

The shoes were released officially on July 29, 2021 at Nike and a few selected retailers for $200.

5) Air Jordan 1 "Not for Resale" varsity red

AJ1 "Not for Resale" in a varsity red colorway takes inspiration from Michael Jordan's first sports illustrated cover as a member of the Chicago Bulls. The shoes have been re-imagined in white/black/red colorways. The "Not For Resale" branding appears printed upon the midsole in a Virgil Abloh-esque font.

The "Please Crease" and "Wear Me" hits are spelled out upon the toebox and tongues respectively, imploring the buyer to lace them up. Further detailing is added with "No Photos" embroidery upon the heel in thick white colored letters, while "No L's" is spelled out in graphics on the insoles to complete the detailing.

The upper white leather base contrasts with black leather overlays and the colorful red detailing appears on the heels and outsole. The shoes were dropped on November 7, 2018 for $160.

