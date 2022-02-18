What is Don C's net worth? Streetwear designer made creative strategy and design advisor for Chicago Bulls

Don C has been designated as the creative strategy and design advisor for the Chicago Bulls. The artist will now work in partnership with the iconic NBA team.

The Chicago-based artist and streetwear designer will collaborate with the NBA on multiple projects and initiatives such as fan engagement, digital content, retail products, youth programming, and community outreach.

Elucidating the latest appointment, Susan Goodenow, Executive Vice President of Marketing and Communications at the Chicago Bulls, said,

"Don is a true leader in the creative industry, a native Chicagoan who operates at the intersection of sports, culture and innovation."

"His unique skillset, interests and creativity have established him as a culture setter across the worlds of fashion, sports, and music. The Bulls have been very intentional about building relationships across the Chicago creative community, and through our work with Don we will look to take these efforts to the next level. We look forward to partnering with Don to create deeper relationships with our fan base in new and previously unimagined ways."

Apart from his latest appointment, the designer is the founder of streetwear and sportswear brand Just Don.

What is Don C’s net worth?

According to Net Worth Post, Don C’s net worth is $8 million. The source further reported that he earns $4,00,000 per annum.

Career and works of Don C

Don Crawley, aka Don C, an American streetwear designer of Louisiana Creole descent, was born in Chicago, Illinois.

Initially, the artist worked as a manager for Kanye West. He has also held the position of an executive at Ye’s G.O.O.D. Music label in the past.

It was in 2011 that he began his streetwear and sports apparel label Just Don. The Illinois designer also owns a luxury clothing store chain, RSVP Gallery, with the late designer Virgil Abloh.

Not everyone might know that Crawley was the best man at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding back in 2014.

In January 2015, Don collaborated with Nike and redesigned one of the most iconic ranges of the sportswear brand, Jordan 2, which he made in a blue quilted pattern. The partnership brought the designer into the limelight.

In May 2017, he recreated Jordan 2 in the Arctic Orange Colorway. The footwear was exclusively made for women, children, and babies following the Family First theme.

Moving forward, he joined hands with the LVMH-owned brand, Rémy Martin, in 2018. Together, they made Just Rémy - The Rémy Martin 1738 Limited Edition.

