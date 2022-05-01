7 Air Jordan May 2022 releases

We've entered the month of May 2022, and all the sneakerheads are now anticipating the impending Air Jordan releases. The label, on the other hand, has left no stone unturned in its efforts to entice fans with a slew of upcoming releases.

Air Jordans, which were instituted in 1985, swiftly came to notoriety among sneakerheads and sports fans alike. The line has established a remarkable tradition based on the renowned athlete and has also presented the world with many breakthrough designs.

With many major releases under its belt, the label is gearing up for many new releases, including the sizzling Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” and dainty Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”. Let’s take a peek at the forthcoming May 2022 launches.

The upcoming Air Jordan May 2022 releases

1) Air Jordan 1 High “Stash”

May 2022 will kick off with the Air Jordan 1 High “Stash”. Launching on May 3, these comfortable black silhouettes will retail for $175 apiece via the SNKRS and select sellers.

Designed with sturdy canvases and webbing pulls, the shoes are equipped with pocket storage positioned on the heel tabs that are surely a nod to adventurous outdoors. The pair are complimented with white outsoles that complete the look.

2) Air Jordan 1 Mid SE

Snake-skin textures are a chic addition to sneakers. One such pair is being introduced by the Air Jordan lineup, which is ready to release this week on May 3. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE, which will cost $135, can be easily bought via its e-commerce website of Nike and select physical stores.

The shoes, which are made with full-grain leather, are adorned with vivid green accents placed on a white backdrop. To add a dash of Wild West style to an all-time classic, the snakeskin texture is present all over. The soles that possess the encapsulated Air-Sole Unit provide grip and lightweight cushioning as well.

3) Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red”

The Air Jordans, which are third on the list is likely to increase the heat for May 2022. The sizzling hot Air Jordan 9 “Chile Red” sneakers will hit the shelves on May 7 and come with a retail price tag of $200.

The Tinker Hatfield-designed “Chile Red” Jordans perfectly combine the matte red leathery uppers with the glossy red midsoles. Minimal detailing of black that is added to the eyestays and tongue tabs. The outsoles also nicely contour the fancy sneakers.

The heritage-inspired AJ9 palette of the shoes is fiery enough to spice up your wardrobe.

4) Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy”

The new Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” is all set to release on May 11. Marked at $200, the shoes will be available for purchase from Nike’s e-commerce website and select stockists.

The premium leather kicks will offer a striking contrast between an all-white upper and midnight navy detailing on the midsole, heel tabs, and tongue tags. Further, the characteristic Jumpman logos are positioned on the white tongues and heels as well as blue insoles. Lastly, its frosty, translucent outsole adds a cool touch to the look.

5) Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 “Kyuubi”

Zion’s new basketball shoes are next on the list. Scheduled for May 11, the Naruto-inspired snazzy Air Jordans will come with a reasonable price tag of $130. The long-promised Naruto x Jordan Zion 1 will be sold via SNKRS as well as select stockists.

Pelicans’ Zion has always been the best in his game. Using similar expertise, the player has now combined his down-to-earth demeanor and athletic prowess with matching Jordan silhouettes. His fresh take features solid, lightweight, and durable kicks.

Embellished with a Naruto color palette, the shoes are made using the tints of orange, yellow, and black. Meanwhile, Air cushioning gives comfort to the underfoot.

6) Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10”

If you adore the Air Jordan 11 silhouette, then this new edition will make you even happier. The Air Jordan 11 Low "72-10," which is set to arrive on May 14, will retail for $185 on SNKRS and in select retail showrooms.

The latest kicks serve a matte textured leather alongside a glossy plain leather. Painted with black all-over, the shoes are adorned with neon green outsoles, thereby making them a major highlight of the sneakers.

7) Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan”

Air Jordan 3 has shown us a plethora of new colorways over the years, but this one is a big nod. It is all set to hit the shelves on May 14. The upcoming “Neapolitan” women’s shoe will be priced at $200, which will be easily accessible via SNKRS and select retailers.

The clean white leather uppers are esthetically paired with a dark mocha elephant-like design, that swirls around the toe boxes as well as heel tabs. To spice up the complete look, vibrant atmosphere pink midsoles, and an embellished Jumpman insignia is placed on the tongues.

Edited by Khushi Singh