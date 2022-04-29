5 best Nike Air Jordan 1 Low colorways to buy for under $300

Nike Air Jordan 1 Lows have many qualities including their mystique, their fashion, and their marketing. Sneakerheads consider Jordans 1 a game-changer and can talk about how their signature line altered the worlds of sports and fashion and birthed the sneaker culture as we know it.

Air Jordan 1 high has gained its share of popularity among sneaker enthusiasts, however, when it comes to lows, the silhouette has gained cultural prominence through its beautiful design and technical innovation.

The Air Jordan 1 low-top silhouette debuted back in 1985 alongside the high-top silhouette worn by Michael Jordan. Peter Moore designed the lows inspired by Nike Dunk and incorporated both the Nike Swoosh and the Jordan Wings logo in addition to the Nike Air branding.

Ever since, the silhouette has seen many top collaborations and different colorways, which are sold at retailer prices anywhere from $200 to $10000. So, here are the top five Jordan 1 Low-top shoes which one can buy for under $300.

Best 5 Air Jordan 1 Low sneakers under $300

Disclaimer: All these shoe reseller prices are taken from StockX for UK 8 size and can vary with time and size.

1) Air Jordan 1 Low UNC

小言 @ko_go_to Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” Coming Soon＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC”

Color: White/University Blue-Black

Style Code: 553558-144

Release Date: 2021

Price: $90 Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC” Coming Soon＞＞Air Jordan 1 Low “UNC”Color: White/University Blue-BlackStyle Code: 553558-144Release Date: 2021Price: $90 https://t.co/vDsw8yKyVK

Air Jordan 1 Low UNC made its debut on July 27, 2021, in a white, dark powder blue-obsidian colorway. Jordan 1 Low UNC arrives with a white base upper in premium leather. The white upper is then dressed in blue overlays and the iconic black swoosh.

The Jordan Black Wings logo is accentuated upon the heel and arrives in both kid and adult sizes. The black woven tongue finishes off the design. The retail price of the shoes was $90, but with the high demand and popularity the reseller price for the shoes currently is $249.

The shoes can be availed at StockX.

2) Air Jordan 1 Low Court Purple

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS Air Jordan 1 Low 'Court Purple' official images Air Jordan 1 Low 'Court Purple' official images 👀 Air Jordan 1 Low 'Court Purple' official images https://t.co/oruXpL0d5s

Air Jordan 1 Low Court purple comes in a white/black/court purple colorway. The shoes made its debut on October 24, 2019 for a retail price of $90.

The shoes feature a premium leather upper, which features a white base. The white base contrasts with the black and purple nubuck overlays. The black nubuck panel accentuates over the toe box, tongue, and eyestays of the shoe.

Whereas bright purple hits at the heels, perforated toe area, ankles, and embellishments. Additional details have been added with the classic "Air Jordan" and "Jumpman" logo embellishments to complete the design.

Currently, the Jordan 1 Low Court Purple can be bought at Stock X for $269.

3) Air Jordan 1 Low Mocha

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha Brown”＞＞



Air Jordan 1 Low

Style Code: DC6991-200

Release Date: 2021

Price: $100 Official Photos of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Mocha Brown”＞＞Air Jordan 1 LowStyle Code: DC6991-200Release Date: 2021Price: $100 https://t.co/8Vre51ZXcl

The Air Jordan 1 Low Mocha was released on November 19, 2021 at a retail price of $100. The sneakers were released in a Light Chocolate/ Crimson Bliss/Black/Sail Colorway.

The Upper as per usual is covered in a white base in premium leather. The white base contrasts with the Mocha Durabuck overlays and black swooshes.

The shoe's sockliners are covered in bright pink lining pops which contrast against the durabuck black-colored collars. An additional design was added with subtle details of the Air Jordan Wings logo in white upon the heel wrap.

Currently, the Jordan 1 Low Mocha can be bought for $199 on reseller sites and stockists like StockX.

4) Air Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe

The latest iteration of the shadow colorway is experimented upon the Jordan 1 Low-top silhouette in the Shadow Toe makeover, which is a nod to the original 1985 colorway.

The pair of sneakers are dressed in classic light smoke gray/black/white colorways and was released on March 1, 2022. The shoes feature a white leather base upper, which is accented by black overlays and gray hues around the toe box, ankles, collars, and heels.

Additional details come in the form of branding of the usual midfoot swooshes, Air Jordan wing motifs at the heels at the rear, jumpman logo embroidery upon the tongue, and printed insoles. The design sits atop pure white midsoles and gray rubber outsoles.

Currently, a pair of Jordan 1 Low Shadow Toe sneakers can be bought at StockX for $160.

5) Air Jordan 1 Low Bred Toe

Jordan Kicks Addict @jordanKAddict Detailed-Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" colorway. Officially set to release on December 8th, 2021. Cop or Pass? Detailed-Look at the Air Jordan 1 Low "Bred Toe" colorway. Officially set to release on December 8th, 2021. Cop or Pass? https://t.co/921EzFgqck

The Jordan 1 Low Bred Toe, dressed in Gym Red/ White/ Black Colorway, was released on December 8, 2021. This pair of sneakers takes their cues from the Air Jordan 1 High Bred Toe, which was released back in 2018.

The shoes inculcate a signature red and black color blocking pattern throughout the design. The upper is composed of a combination of white, red, and black premium leather. While black and red leather smothers over the vamp, swooshes, and heels, white leather prominently takes over the quarter panels.

Additional details have been added with the wing logo branding upon the heel and the embroidered Jumpman logo upon the tongue of the sneakers.

While the retail price for the shoes is $100, the reseller price currently is $144 at StockX.

