5 best anime shoe collabs of all time

Anime shows have always played a significant role in our early recollections. When it comes to our favorite characters or anime series, we've always turned to binge watching.

Over the years, characters such as Doraemon, Goku, Megatron, and others have entertained the world. Taking things a step further, various anime series have partnered with major shoe brands such as Nike, Adidas, and Vans to branch out into the world of footwear.

There are several anime that have appeared on iconic silhouettes, thereby bedazzling the anime geeks. From One Piece to Dragon Ball Z, Transformers to Pokemon, the creativity on these kicks has undoubtedly blossomed larger than Naruto's Rasengan. Let’s peep into a few timeless anime collabs of shoe behemoths from the past.

Five enchanting anime sneaker collabs of the past

1) Skechers x One Piece sneakers

Back in 2018, the American lifestyle and footwear brand Skechers teamed up with one of the most popular Japanese manga series, One Piece. The duo created the Skechers D'Lite 2 Sweet Monster x One Piece collection, which was originally launched on January 18, 2018.

Initially, Skechers Korea introduced these shoes in Asia, which were later rolled out in North America as well as European stores.

These enthralling pairs were created in six distinctive colorways, each of which committed to different characters of the manga series. Luffy, Chopper, Sanji, Zoro, Law, and Doflamingo are the anime figures that were celebrated with these colorful Skechers D’ Lites 2.

Made with chunky soles, each pair of this One Piece collection was marketed for $120.

2) Nike SB Dunk High Doraemon

Nike is always open to new ideas and collaborations, particularly when it comes to a popular anime series, the sportswear brand never fails to amaze. Something similar happened on September 5, 2020, when Nike debuted a collection made in partnership with the futuristic gadget genius Doraemon.

The label created the anime-inspired SB Dunk High sneakers. The shoe was painted with tints of Light Photo Blue and University Red. Details, on the tongue tags, added with yellow were a nod to Doraemon’s bell-adorned collar. Further, the white backdrop was adorned by inevitable red swooshes.

The pairs were sold for $100 apiece via Nike’s e-commerce website and select retailers.

3) Dragon Ball Z x Adidas

Following the adventures of Goku, Adidas collaborated with Takao Koyama’s Dragon Ball Z in 2018. The 291-episode series which has been a favorite of millennials for years released a seven-model collection with Adidas.

Originally launched on September 29, 2018, each pair of the collection embraced different characters of Dragon Ball Z. The Ultra Tech "Vegeta", Kamanda "Majin Buu", Prophere "Cell", Deerupt Runner "Son Gohan", EQT Support Mid ADV "Shenron", Yung-1 "Frieza", and ZX 500 RM "Goku", were the seven pairs of Dragon Ball x Adidas collection.

All pairs were delivered in customized shoe boxes, which featured an iconography of the manga on the top. Priced at $209, the shoes were sold by the Adidas’ online stores as well as select stockists.

4) Nike CJ81 Megatron Trainer Max

Megatron has always been one of the most widely-loved action figures, especially among Transformers nerds. Acknowledging its popularity, Nike joined forces with Hasbro and the lively duo created a pair of signature Nike CJ81 shoes.

Painted in the colors of Megatron, the glistening sneakers featured purple and red colors. The quilted textured shoes exhibited purplish uppers that were beautifully complimented with red-speckled laces and red swooshes on the top.

The most outstanding part was the iconography of the action figure’s face that was added to the checkered heel tabs. These amazing robotic mode shoes were originally dropped for $120 apiece, back in 2013.

5) Jojo's Bizarre Adventure x Vans

With its surprising association with Vans, the series that has captivated the world for over 35 years took a step farther in the fashion industry.

The American skateboarding and streetwear label joined forces with Hirohiko Araki’s Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure in March 2019. The fun duo enticed all sneaker geeks with their awe-inspiring takes on the brand’s two classic silhouettes, namely Vans Era Pro and Vans Slip-ons.

The two pairs, made in white and pink colorways, celebrated the two most significant characters of the manga series, Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati. Both the pairs were sold for $88 apiece.

