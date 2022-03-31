How to buy GCDS x One Piece anime-influenced collection? Price and more explored about the drop

Milan-headquartered clothing label GCDS’ recent disclosure of its partnership with the Japanese manga series One Piece filled all the anime fandom with eagerness and enthusiasm.

After rewarding Tom & Jerry and Pokemon’s junkies, the streetwear fashion brand collaborated with the much-loved anime series for the greater part of its Spring-Summer 2022 collection.

The realm of fashion has been going crazy about anime and cartoons lately, and in line with this, various high-end clothing brands like LOEWE, Supreme, and Vans have joined forces with Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away, Aeon Flux, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, respectively. The latest addition to the list is GCDS.

GCDS x One Piece collab created a graphic-loaded apparel collection

Bringing the perfect delight for One Piece’s cult, the collab’s lineup features a wide range of apparel, including bowling shirts, tourist hats, quirky crochet tank tops, themed pullovers, stamped t-shirts, swim shorts, cropped hoodies, bodysuits, logo socks, anime laden pants, hybrid sweaters, and so much more.

One Piece buffs can rush to the streetwear fashion label’s official website to take a closer look at the complete collection. All the limited edition pieces are available for purchase on the label’s web store.

Offering a comprehensive price range, the most inexpensive item is a pair of socks for $55, followed by Luffy and Pappagu tops priced at $230 each. The brilliantly decorated tanks are priced at $265, while the dainty crochet tops are marked at $700. The happening bowling shirts range from $615 to $635.

Moreover, the lilac color bodysuit and the artwork-filled swim shorts are marked at $335 and $265, respectively.

The graphic brimmed unique 5 pocket chain jeans are priced at $705. The most lavish piece in the collection is a black-toned Straw Hat stones sweater that retails for $1380. The impressive black and white colorway t-shirt retails for $300 each.

The clothing retailer’s creative director Giuliano Calza heavily loaded all his latest designs with One Piece’s iconography. Leaving no stone unturned, the designer aesthetically painted his vibrant collection in the colors of One Piece.

The pirate graphics and skull figures of the anime are attractively woven in GCDS’ style. Giuliano beautifully blended his whimsical designs with sustainability and used organic cotton for a few of his creations.

In all his apparel, the designer has showcased his love for the Japanese comics. The graphic-heavy designs of the capsule also showcase artworks of the manga's mermaid Shirahoshi and protagonist Monkey D. Luffy that are significant characters in the series.

Edited by R. Elahi