The Reebok Answer IV 54 Points: Price, release date and more about the NBA-inspired sneakers

Allen Iverson's career has been marked by a number of incredible moments, one of which is being commemorated by Reebok's latest take on the classic Answer IV silhouettes. Dubbed as “54 points”, the latest edition is a nod to Iverson’s high scoring performance in the 2001 NBA gameplay.

The Reebok Answer IV “54 Points” is all set to hit the stores on May 5, 2022. Prepare yourself, sneakerheads and Iverson lovers, for these ultramodern pairs. The upcoming shoes will be easily accessible via Reebok's e-commerce website as well as select stores. The best aspect about these shoes is that they will be available for an affordable price of $150.

The Reebok Answer IV 54 points looks like a futuristic laceless bootie

Iverson sported the same Answer IV silhouettes for Game 2 of the 2001 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. It was during this game that the NBA recorded one of the most exhilarating series till date. Iverson went 21-for-39 shooting with five rebounds to lead the Sixers to a 97-92 victory over the Toronto Raptors.

For the latest take, the laceless booties are made using tints of white and gray. The clear white leathery uppers of the shoes are adorned with the detailings of smoky gray, which are used on the front, on the laterals, and on the heel tabs.

The zipped fastenings, which effectively compensate for the missing laces, appear to be the pair's most appealing feature. Underneath the zippers, the white tongue tags are placed that are embellished with Reebok’s branding in gray. For a more secure closure and fit, the zipped fastenings are further topped with a small velcro closure.

Moreover, a discernible DMX labeling is present on the sides of the chunky outsoles. Lastly, the insoles are made with an orange hue that nicely compliments the white shoes.

Don't forget to get these NBA-inspired sneakers that are releasing next week, May 5.

Other iterations of Reebok's Answer IV released in 2022

The model recently received a slew of tweaks, including a couple from collaborations with labels like Packer.

Earlier in 2022, the sportswear behemoth launched two renditions of its Answer IV model in partnership with Packer.

The first, which was launched in January, was Answer IV in “Ultramarine” colorway, while the other “White/Silver” colorway was released most recently in April. Both the limited edition pairs were sold via Packer’s online store for $180 apiece.

The Ultramarine pairs were designed to honor Iverson's significant influence on street fashion and pop culture. The White/Silver colorway, on the other hand, was a lighter take on Prada's classic Americas Cup premium sneakers.

Edited by Somava