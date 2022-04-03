Atmos X ASICS Gel-Lyte III: Everything to know about the fun collab

It’s time to receive happy tidings as the powerful duo of ASICS and Atmos have joined forces to reimagine the former’s signature Gel Lyte III sneakers. The two Japanese fashion and lifestyle labels will now guide the sneakerheads way back to their homes with their upcoming subway-inspired shoes.

The state-of-the-art pair is precisely crafted and inspired by the subway systems of Tokyo and New York City.

ASICS has a compelling history of collaborations that never fails to startle its aficionados. Earlier this year, the brand stepped into two exotic partnerships, one with the much-loved anime series Naruto Shippuden and the other with the Bulgarian fashion designer Kiko Kostadinov.

Atmos x ASICS Gel-Lyte III collab introduced subway-inspired kicks

The collab’s eccentric Gel Lyte III iterations exhibit the imprints that draw inspiration from the public train transit systems of the two major cities. The melange of blueprints extricated from Google Maps adorns the upper body of the sneakers.

Fashioned with perfection and accuracy, the two brand new variations of the kicks were recently revealed by an Instagram account, that captioned them as “COMING SOON.” Sneaker enthusiasts will have to stick around for further details on the extraordinary pair.

The first look of the footwear displayed complete leathery uppers loaded with map markings on tongue tags, eyelets, eyestays, and heel tabs. Here, the Tokyo-version is detailed with navy-blue, whereas the NYC-subway pair is stamped with a light tone of blue.

The white backdrop of the pair esthetically highlights all the designs made in blue, red, black, and green. The newly created pairs are emblazoned with Gel Lyte III, added adjacent to the heels. The lace system for both the renditions is made in white. Furthermore, the heel tabs are decorated with miniscule black meshwork.

Two different hues of white have been picked for the midsoles of the two cities. The one for NYC is manufactured in stark-white, while the other midsole looks more like a creamy white. ASICS' branding is embossed on solid midsoles.

The basic midsoles flawlessly compliment the uppers of the footwear. Moreover, the rubbery outer soles are constructed with three distinct shades of red, black, and creamy white.

More to explore about Hidefumi’s fashion boutique Atmos

Back in 2000, Hidefumi Hommyo founded one of the most distinguished Japanese lifestyle labels. Based in the capital city of Japan, the fashion brand first began with a small retail store. Over the years, the label has received overwhelming responses from the people who rewarded them with global fame as well as various highly coveted partnerships.

