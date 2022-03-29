How to buy NIGO’s SS22 KENZO drop? Release date and more explored

LVMH-owned KENZO enthuses all fashionmongers with its upcoming Summer Spring 2022 third capsule collection. The luxury label’s creative director, NIGO, is the mastermind behind the latest apparel lineup.

Earlier this year, the French fashion house hosted a glamorous, star-studded Autumn Winter 2022 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. During the AW22 show, the Japanese designer showcased his first collection as the label’s creative director.

Acknowledging the enthusiastic response to its earlier collection, the label startled its fans by launching two apparel lineups named “Tiger Tail” in February.

NIGO’s KENZO SS22 drop labeled as “Denim Boke Flower”

For the latest capsule, the brand created avant-garde denim clothing. NIGO envisaged rough and ready denim with handsome blooming flowers.

The luxury brand is gearing up for the forthcoming capsule collection that will hit stores on April 2, 10:30 AM CET. All denim aficionados must keep their eyes open to get their hands on the approaching denim garments before they stock up. The collection will be available for purchase via select retailers like Dover Street Market and the fashion brand’s official web store.

Although the collection is mainly unisex, the third summery launch will include eight womenswear pieces alongside seven menswear clothing items. The exclusive collection, primarily drawn in lighter and darker shades of blue, features the brand’s newly adopted NIGO’s flowery formation.

The denim connoisseur NIGO perfectly combined whimsical and vivid floral patterns with dense cotton twill fabric.

Denim jackets are conspicuously adorned with vibrant red and yellow “Denim Boke Flower” patterns on the front and back. Signature KENZO Paris branding is placed below the beautiful flowers. Similar colored blue denim trousers were also made under the latest edition to complete the look. The rear side pockets of the easy-fitting trousers are also sewn with similar floral patterns.

The bare sky blue-colored striped cotton shirt is emblazoned with a boke flower monogram on the front pocket with black-toned bold branding underneath.

The womenswear knee-length skirts are designed with a minimalist approach. Lastly, all kinds of outerwear are fitted with a front-button closure.

The luxury fashion retailer’s second SS22 “Tiger Tail” collection featured relaxed tees, solid sweatshirts, cargo pants, and monochrome hoodies. Prices for the distinctively made pieces varied from $240 to $555. Any of these clothing items can be bought from the brand’s official website.

