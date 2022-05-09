Where to buy Air Jordan 4 Military Black? Release date, price, and more details explored

The Air Jordan brand never fails to surprise its admirers. With Air Jordan 4 proving to be one of the most sought-after sneakers in the line, the company is now piquing fans' interest by introducing its latest "Military Black" take on the silhouettes this May.

The Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" is slated to hit the shelves on May 21, 2022. The adult sizes of these chic shoes will be sold for $200 each. All Jordan geeks can easily grab these kicks via SNKRS and select physical stores.

Air Jordan 4 Military Black sneakers feature color-blocking construction

Air Jordan 4 "Military Black" shoes made with white, black, and gray (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since early last month, when photographs of these Air Jordans initially surfaced, they have been making headlines in the sneaker market.

The iconic silhouette is defined by its distinctive color-blocking design in light gray, black, and white. The uppers that feature premium leather construction are contoured with light gray suedes on the toe boxes as well as medial sides.

The toe boxes are then attached to the net and placed underneath the laces and eyestays. The black eyestay fittings are positioned on the two ends of the white lace arrangement, further accentuating the complete look of the shoes.

Moving on, the white leather tongues are adorned with black Jumpman insignias. On the rear side, the tongues are labeled with Air Jordan branding.

The heel tabs of the sneakers are beautified with black detailing and a white Jumpman logo. Furthermore, the white midsoles are banded together with gray outsoles. Classic Air units incorporated into the soles are a nod to comfort and support.

Lastly, the pair's black insoles are emblazoned with a white Jumpman logo once again that completes the shoe.

This modernized iteration of the Air Jordan 4 will be offered in various sizes, including adults, grade school, pre-school, and toddlers, for fans of all ages.

Other upcoming May sneaker releases of Jordan brand

Air Jordan 3 WMNS "Neapolitan" is another pair of sneakers for the label that will launch in May 2022. Scheduled for May 15, the $200 kicks are fashioned with a white leathery backdrop.

The pair, guided by Neapolitan ice cream, features white, pink, and brown hues. White represents vanilla, while pink and brown are used for strawberries and chocolate.

The elephant print embellishments on the toes and heels have a faint chocolate undertone, while the strawberry is represented by pink accents on the heels around the midsoles.

The remaining part of the midsole is Sail, with Dark Mocha chocolate brown on the outsole. The most beautiful part of this women's shoe is the prominent Air Jumpman branding placed on the heel tabs.

Edited by Ravi Iyer