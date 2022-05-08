Sneaker releases May 2022: List of shoes dropping this week

We are now in the second week of May, and if you are fond of sneakers, trust me when I say that this week will be far more exhilarating than the preceding one.

Many long-awaited sneakers, such as the Nike Air Griffey Max 1, Nike Dunk Cider, and LeBron 19, will be released this week, keeping sneakerheads occupied all week. In addition, Adidas x M&M's Forum Low and Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid will be released, among other amazing and playful collaborations.

2022 is shaping up to be a fantastic year for sneakerheads so far, and based on future releases, it will only get better from the likes of Nike, Reebok, Adidas, Converse, and others.

If you'd like to stay up to date on the latest sneaker releases, keep scrolling as we've compiled a list of all the most anticipated releases for week two of May 2022.

Forthcoming sneaker releases that are ready to rock second week of May 2022

1) Adidas Campus 80 “Pride Pack 2022”

First on the list is the Adidas Campus 80. Releasing on May 9, the sneakers will be sold for $100 each.

These playful kicks are a part of the brand’s “Pride Month 2022” collection. The black and off-white shoes are decorated with colorful designs that celebrate love.

Every stride you take, bold and vivid "Love Unites" images flash over the smooth leather upper. The off-white midsole pays homage to the original Campus from 1980s.

2) Nike Dunk Low “Cider”

Nike Dunks are unquestionably one of the most prominent designs. These shoes have their own distinct rabid fandom and huge portfolio, which continues to grow year after year. The Nike Dunk Low "Cider" will be the next addition. These shoes will be available for purchase via the SNKRS app and select retailers on May 10th. This pair costs $110 each.

The finest suedes used in the construction of these blue and brown sneakers give them a rugged appeal. Two tones of brown leather on the sides, swooshes, and eyestays complement the suede uppers. Finally, the heel tabs have purple Nike branding that stands out in the complete design.

3) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Medium Olive”

Besides the Cider, these are the other Dunk Lows debuting this week. Scheduled to launch on May 10, the Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “Medium Olive” kicks will be available via SNKRS and physical stores for just $110.

The forthcoming pair is made up of at least 50% upcycled material and features a variety of embellishments that are specifically designed for the winter season. The suede and leather layered over the forefoot, mid-foot, and heel are set off by reinforced nylon.

The vivid orange swooshes are added to the medial sides and the upper heel panels contrast with the primarily "Medium Olive" color scheme throughout the sneaker. A white midsole and light gum brown outsole complete the interpretation of Peter Moore's famous design underfoot.

4) Nike LeBron 19 "Siren Red/Laser Blue"

Nike's LeBron James-inspired collection is yet another bestseller. Many diehards have been waiting for the debut of this fresh take on LeBron 19 since the start of the year. The long-awaited Nike LeBron 19 will be released on May 10 for $200. Nike will sell them both online and in partner stores.

Another colorful shade of brilliant red and a stunning blue is next in the LeBron 19 lineup. The upcoming LeBron 19 “Siren Red/Laser Blue” adheres to the classic two-toned color-blocking, allowing Jason Petrie's design to do the talking. The heel features a crown frame, plainly referencing LeBron's "King" epithet.

5) M&M’s x Adidas Forum 84 Low

Following the initial M&M's x Adidas Forum release the previous month, new variations of the candy-inspired shoes will be released on May 10. Each pair of these food-themed sneakers will retail for $150. These attractive pairs will be sold via the e-commerce website of Adidas, the Confirmed App, and select physical stores.

Red, orange, yellow, green, blue, and brown are among the six colors that will be released this month. The medial heel features intricate M&M branding, while the footbed has each of the corresponding M&M characters. The velcro fastenings placed over the laces are the major highlight of these fancy kicks.

6) Nike Air Max 97 SE

Nike Air Max 97 SE Black/Off Noir silhouettes (Image via Nike)

The Air Max 97 will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2022. The 97 was resurrected to the market in 2017 and it rapidly rose to the top of the list of must-have shoes in any closet. Despite little marketing efforts, the Air Max 97 remained one of the best-selling sneakers of 2021.

This upcoming iteration was initially unveiled in January, but is all set to finally witness the global launch on May 11 for $200. SNKRS and select retailers will sell these shoes.

Dubbed “Black/Off Noir,” the uppers of these Air Max 97 SE are recreated in high-quality suede, with a smoother weave replacing the typical mesh bottom underlay with a classic black look. The complementing white midsole and Air unit keep things simple, completing a colorway that's hard to dislike.

7) Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Alternate”

The shoes that were teased three months ago are now ready for release on May 12. The new Nike Air Griffey Max 1 has been reinterpreted with an aqua tone. Labeled “Alternate,” the chic sneakers are priced at $170 and will be sold by Nike stores both online as well as at select retailers.

The ultramodern design is made using hues of black, white, and aqua blue. The thick soled pair features an all-leather body, which is adorned with black swooshes on the toe boxes and vertical embroidered swooshes on the heels. The black strap placed above the lace system makes the pair more enticing.

Other Week 2 sneaker releases of May 2022

1) Nike Air Max 90 “Air Drop”

2) Nike Air Max 90 “Ridgerock”

3) Nike Air Max BW “Marina”

4) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature “University Red”

5) A COLD WALL x Converse Aeon Active CX

6) Nike ACG Air Mada

7) Nike Air Max 90 Premium

8) Nike Air Trainer 1 “Chlorophyll”

9) Nike Dunk Low Toasty

10) Billionaire Boys' Club x Reebok Zig Kinetica II “Digi Camo”

11) Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

12) BSTN x Adidas Forum '84 Low "Panathinaikos"

Sneakerheads be ready so that you don’t miss out on any sneaker launches. Explore new designs and pairs each day this week.

Edited by Somava