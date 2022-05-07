Stüssy x Nike apparel collection: Where to buy, release date, and more details about the fun collab

Stüssy x Nike has officially announced that the duo will be collaborating again for a new makeover of the Air Force 1 Mid silhouette for the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 model. The two brands have announced that the silhouette will be launched officially on May 13, 2022.

However, the sneaker leaker pages, WTS 1987 (@w_t_s_1987) and Ovrnundr (@ovrnundr.io) have leaked that the collaboration will be accompanied by the duo's apparel range as well. The pages also suspect that the apparel collection will be launched on the same day as the sneaker.

More about the upcoming Stüssy x Nike apparel collection

Upcoming Stüssy x Nike apparel collection (Image via @ovrnundr.io/Instagram)

The collaborative release of the Stüssy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid sneaker is imminent and now the labels have also teamed up to tease the accompanying capsule for the third time.

The collective minds of both labels have produced a selection of apparel that is summer-ready and basic, true to the sportswear giant and the skateboarding brand has showcased a fresh range of silhouettes that accentuate the iconic and co-branded logos and motifs to give familiarity.

The latest selection of apparel includes joggers, tees, and hoodies in a monochromatic and basic fashion. Basic tones of gray, white, and black work together in unison to produce easy-to-wear garments that are perfect for warmer weather.

Leading the collection, we see a white-colored tee, that is emblazoned with four motifs and logos across the chest on the front left-hand side. The four logos include the iconic Beaverton brand's signature swoosh logo, Stüssy script logo, a love heart motif, and a peace sign motif.

The official Instagram handle of WTS 1987 (@w_t_s_1987) gave the fans a sneak peek on March 21, 2022.

The collection also includes a black and gray colored hoodie with a matching set of joggers in classic heather gray color. The hoodie and jogger sets accentuate a similar script logo and Nike swoosh logo in a squared-off rectangular border.

The sweatshirts are similar to those seen in one of the duo’s earlier collections and feature an embroidered swoosh and the aforementioned script encased in a rectangular border.

Ovrnundr on their Instagram handle (@ovrnundr.io) revealed the entire apparel collection on March 4, 2022.

The Nike x Stüssy apparel collection is expected to be released on May 13, 2022, alongside the Air Force 1 mid-top sneakers. The collection will be released on the official e-commerce site of both labels. Price details and an official release date announcement haven't been made by the involved labels yet.

