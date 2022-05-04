Nike Air Force 1 Mid X Stussy: Release date, and more about the sneakers collab

Stussy and Nike are collaborating again to bring together a trio of iterations of the Air Force 1 Mid to commemorate the silhouette's 40th anniversary. There will be three different colorways for fans of the classic shoe.

Stussy announced on Instagram that they will be launching a footwear collaboration with Nike on Friday, May 13, 2022. The brand's post features the classic black and white sneakers. However, according to leaks, the collaboration will bring forth two more colorways, namely Fossil and Black.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Mid X Stussy collaboration

upcoming Air Force 1 Mid X Stussy 'Black and White' sneakers ( Image via @apollolou1976/ Instagram)

The streetwear stalwart, Stussy, has already tallied up an impressive number of projects with Nike, including the highly-coveted pair of Kukini Spiridon and Air Force 1 Low. The two brands are now further enriching their collaborative footwear catalog with the brand new Air Force 1 Mid capsule.

2022 marks the 40th year anniversary of the iconic Air Force 1 silhouette, which was first released back in 1982 as a basketball shoe. It has evolved over time into a streetwear statement shoe with a cult fan following. The Southern California-based imprint has been converted and upgraded multiple times already.

The Stussy collaboration celebrates the silhouette with the launch of three new colorways. So far we've seen a hemp-infused Fossil installment that resembles the label's low-slung teamup from 2020. The black snakeskin-covered colorway manages to look sophisticated and edgy at the same time. Lastly, we have the black and white colorway, which was first teased by @apollolou1976 on December 6, 2021.

About the black and white colorway of Nike Air Force 1 Mid X Stussy

The pair features the Stussy branding atop the heels, toe boxes, and straps. The upper dons a yin-and-yang dual-tone color scheme. The base is made with white leather, which is contrasted with the black overlay panels and shoe laces.

The white midsole execution sits against the black outsole for a striking effect. The co-branding label makes an appearance on the tongue tabs of the shoes.

Fans can expect an apparel line to accompany the release of the shoes, but neither of the involved labels have made an official announcement regarding the same.

The shoes are expected to drop on the official e-commerce site of Stussy and Nike SNKRS on May 13, 2022.

