M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum 84 Low set to have new colorways: Release date, price, and more details explored

After the successful launch of their recent collaborative endeavor titled "EQT Yellow", Adidas Originals and M&M's are returning for a second drop with six new distinct and playful colorways.

M&M's, the flagship product of Mars Inc., collaborated with the sportswear giant in April for their first drop. The two are now updating the collection with six new iterations of the classic Forum 84 Low silhouette.

The six new offerings are inspired by the colorful and iconic confectionery item unique to M&M's. Four out of the six new colorways will be available for purchase on the label's official e-commerce site on May 10, 2022.

More about the upcoming M&M's x Adidas Originals' Forum 84 Low colorways

upcoming M&M's x Originals' Forum Low 84 colorways ( Image via Adidas)

For the second drop, the iconic duo is launching the classic silhouette in an array of colors, namely Yellow, Orange, Red, Green, Brown, and Blue. Each pair will celebrate the unique personality of each of the M&M characters.

The sarcastic one aka the red candy, the simple one aka the yellow candy, the cool one aka the blue candy, the alluring one aka the green candy, the neurotic one aka the orange candy and lastly the intelligent one aka the brown candy make up the M&M family.

Each Forum 84 Low pair features tumbled leather uppers, which are constrasted against the bounded TPU three stripes with cut-out tongue details and groove lines. These details are inspired by the iconic M&M's branding.

Further detailing is added with the small "m" perforation pattern on the toe box and the peanut-shade lining. The peanut-shade lining appears in each pair to pay homage to the most celebrated flavor of the chocolate confectionery, Peanut M&M's.

Jane Hwang, Global Marketing Vice President of M&M's, commented upon the upcoming collaboration:

“Mars is thrilled to partner with adidas on the second drop of the adidas Originals Forum Lo 84 M&M’S sneaker, featuring six new and distinct colors for fans to choose from inspired by our beloved and world-famous M&M’S characters. M&M’S is proud to offer fans more moments of fun through this collaboration with adidas, as we seek to continue creating colorful fun for all, as part of our mission to create a word where everyone feels they belong."

The retro basketball sneakers are found in a "cloud white" leather base with contrasting colored-paneling around the iconic 3-stripe branding and collars to mimic the packing bag edges. The handle-shaped tongue tabs in yellow resemble the packing bag's hang hole.

The printed insoles are adorned with colorful graphics of the characters and peanut-colored sockliners. Each pair will arrive in a custom yellow shoe box inspired by peanut-flavored M&M's.

The green, orange, and brown colorways ( Image via M&M's)

The collaboration will drop the Cloud White / Cardboard / Dark Brown, Green / Cloud White / Eqt Yellow, Orange / Cloud White / Eqt Yellow, and Eqt Yellow / Eqt Yellow / Cloud White colorways on May 10, 2022. You can get them 5 p.m. GMT onwards for $150 on CONFIRMED and the official e-commerce site. A few selected retailers will also keep the pair for sale.

The red and blue colorways will launch in the coming weeks, but we do not have an official release date yet.

