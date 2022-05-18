Air Jordan 6 Washed Denim: Release date, where to buy, price and more details explored

Denim on sneakers is an unusual concept, but in recent years, shoemakers have made an effort to replicate the Canadian tux aesthetic, with the classic Air Jordan 6 being the latest in the line.

These denim Air Jordan 6 renditions will drop into full kid sizing, comprising of grade school, pre-school, and toddler sizes. The grade school size is marked at $150, whereas the pre-school can be bought for just $80.

The stylish women’s shoes are available for purchase from May 18 onwards. These denim shoes are a must-try for anyone looking to explore other options in footwear, which are easily accessible via the e-commerce websites of Nike, Finish Line, JD Sports, DTLR, YCMC, Foot Locker, Champs, Social Status, Bodega, Extra Butter, and Feature.

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” is made in kids sizing

Nike.com @nikestore



The



Available at 10am ET



go.nike.com/LXVx2ZeDv0W An all-time classic gets a washed denim makeover.The @Jumpman23 Big Kids' Air Jordan 6 RetroAvailable at 10am ET An all-time classic gets a washed denim makeover.The @Jumpman23 Big Kids' Air Jordan 6 Retro Available at 10am ET 🇺🇸 go.nike.com/LXVx2ZeDv0W https://t.co/FYvdGuL5TH

In the past, collaborative efforts with Levi's and more subtle interpretations like those seen on Concepts' Air Max 1 release have established that denim fabric on sneakers works just fine, but Nike Jordan is seeing a trend among the female sneakerheads culture this season.

Nowadays, people are flocking more towards traditional American denim than ever, as evidenced by the recently introduced designs like the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Denim" and the forthcoming Air Jordan 6 "Washed Denim."

For the latest edition, washed blue denim is employed to make the uppers of these shoes. White accents are used to emblazon these blues on the medial side, tongue tags, laces, heels, and sole units.

Washed Denim iteration now available for purchase (Image via Sportskeeda)

The white canvas material is fashioned into the sides and tongue tags, which are further accentuated with numerous perforations all over. Furthermore, these tongues are embroidered with black Jumpman insignias. Finishing the top are the complimenting white laces.

Moving on, the white mesh heel tabs are highlighted with akin black Jumpman Air logos placed underneath them. The most interesting part of the shoe is its rugged appearance and construction.

Finally, the white shades create these frosty air sole units and hits of green embellish the trademarked insoles.

What else is happening with Air Jordans?

Michael Jordan's eponymous label has a predetermined calendar of sneaker releases planned for 2022, one of which was recently revealed to the public. The brand’s new take on Air Jordan 11, which will be sporting “Cherry” colorway, recently surfaced on the internet.

Although these kicks enticed all the sneaker geeks, the sumptuous red sneakers are slated for December this year. The glossy red and white Jordans will be dropped on Saturday, Dec 11, 2022.

As of now, the shoes are marked at $225 for adult sizes, which are expected to be sold through multiple online stores including Nike, Dick’s, Finish Line, JD Sports, Foot Locker, Champs, Nordstrom, YCMC, DTLR, Extra Butter, Social Status, and Feature.

