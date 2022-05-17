Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black: Where to buy, price and more about the footwear

Stussy’s biz approach involves association with multiple businesses on special projects all year round, and one collaborator that usually gets wide acceptance is Nike. The two parties have once again teamed up in 2022 to create a special Air Force 1 Mid lineup this spring.

The latest installment of their limited edition capsule features the new Air Force 1 Mid with “Black” makeup.

If you missed out on their previous releases, now is the opportunity to make amends by purchasing the upcoming Air Force 1 Mid "Black," which is slated for release on May 19. These chic shoes will be sold via the SNKRS app for $150.

Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid Black colorway boasts snakeskin swooshes

Nike x Stussy Air Force 1 Mid Black (Image via Sportskeeda)

The classic Air Force 1 style, which first debuted in 1982 as a basketball shoe, will celebrate the completion of its glorious four decades in 2022. Over time, this design has developed into a street-style standout shoe with a devoted fan base. The Beaverton’s business has previously altered and modified it several times.

In the past, the acclaimed streetwear brand has contributed its special spin on Swoosh-made models such as Air Huarache, Dunk High, and a few others. For the most recent project, the two are releasing a trilogy of Air Force 1 Mid variants to celebrate the silhouette's 40th anniversary. Fans of the iconic sneakers will be able to choose from three distinct hues.

Among all the other iterations released, Black is the only pair designed with snakeskin-covered swooshes. This elevates the esthetic of the kicks by blending it well with the rest of the superior leather construction.

小言 @ko_go_to Official Photos of the Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black”＞＞



Stussy x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Black Luxe Leather”

Color: Black/Black-White

Style Code: DJ7840-001

Release Date: May 19, 2022

The entire footwear is embellished with multiple Stussy insignia, which can be easily seen on the straps, tongues, and higher portions of the heels. The appearance of these two-tone black kicks is then accentuated with white midsoles that are placed between the layers of black on top as well as on the outsoles.

The conventional Air branding is placed on the medial sides of the white midsoles. Lastly, the pairs will be delivered in customized shoe boxes for more personalization.

A total of three colorways were produced as mentioned earlier, all of which have already been released on the Stussy’s website, however official photographs of the "Black" rendition have surfaced before its wider rollout. Grab them from May 19 onwards.

Take a look on other recent releases of the collab

Earlier this month, the collab dropped their “Black/White” take on the Air Force 1 Mid. These high-top sneakers witnessed a global release on May 13 via the SNKRS app. Different sizes of these shoes are available for varying prices. The adult shoe retailed for $150, whereas the pre-school and toddler pairings cost $80 and $65 respectively.

