Where to buy Nike LeBron 9 Low LeBronold Palmer? Release date, price and more about the sneakers

Nike is gearing up for the global launch of its new LeBron 9 Low, which has always been a fan favorite. The upcoming "LeBronold Palmer" LeBron 9 Low pays homage to King James' time with the Miami Sun, which is covered in a tropical vibe spanning the uppers.

On May 5, 2022, the SNKRS app unveiled the official release date for the much-anticipated “LeBronold Palmer” silhouettes. These pairs will hit the SNKRS app and select physical stores on Thursday, May 19. You can spice up your wardrobe with these shoes for $200.

Nike LeBron 9 “LeBronold Palmer” are perfect for beachy outfits

These kicks, along with the "Reverse LeBronold Palmer" special edition, first popped up in 2012, however they were never released to the public during the LeBron 9 Low's initial run.

Now, the 2022 colorway of this model has finally surfaced, with a White Lime, Bright Mango, and New Green color scheme. The pair have a lime yellow base with Teal and Orange accents rhythmic, with the flowery print serving as the centerpiece.

These playful pairs are adorned with superior meshed uppers and may perfectly complement your weekend getaway. Teal laces on the tongues are used to embellish the upper. The swooshes are postioned on the medial sides in orange.

Here, the "LeBronold Palmer" epithet is a reference to the Arnold Palmer’s favorite drink. The beverage, which was a mix of half-lemonade and half-iced tea beverage, was popularized by the golf genius himself. Palmer’s drink is well-highlighted on the insoles of these exclusive pairs.

To complete the esthetic, an orange toned 360-Max Air unit is employed, alongside a semi-translucent sole.

What else Nike’s LeBron lineup introduced in 2022?

Nike LeBron 19 “King’s Crown”

Color: Siren Red/Siren Red-Laser Blue

Style Code: DC9340-600

Release Date: 2022

Price: $200 Nike LeBron 19 “King’s Crown” Appears in Siren Red and Laser Blue＞＞Nike LeBron 19 “King’s Crown”Color: Siren Red/Siren Red-Laser BlueStyle Code: DC9340-600Release Date: 2022Price: $200 https://t.co/ExQyGT5izk

Nike recently added a completely new palette to their LeBron 19 range called "King's Crown," which refers to the crown design placed on the heels.

In this colorway, the LeBron 19 featured Siren Red and Laser Blue color blocking, as well as "King's Crown" insignia on the heels. It was fashioned with a synthetic textile top and molded TPU reinforcements on the medial side and heel tab. The blue laces running over the red tongue appear to be an interesting idea.

Throughout, there are juxtaposition features such as King James' crown motif above the tongue and embedded Flywire cables for a secure fit. The design was finished with a transparent Zoom Air unit attached to the front, alongside dual-chambered Max Air underneath the heel and a blue rubber outsole.

The “King’s Crown” kicks witnessed worldwide release on May 10. These color-blocked silhouettes are accessible from Nike’s online store as well as from select retailers.

