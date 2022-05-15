5 best Nike high tops to buy under $300 in 2022 

Nike high-tops are always popular with sneakerheads. Dedicated shoe collectors will certainly have their own set of Nike high-tops.

Air Force 1 and Air Griffey Max are two iconic models from the brand with a diverse array of high-top sneakers. Normally, they're a highly sought-after Nike collection that seamlessly blends contemporary fashion and style.

So, if you're looking for a decent pair of fairly priced Nike high-tops, this list is for you. We've put up a list of high-top sneakers that cost less than $300.

Five hand-picked Nike high tops to buy under $300

1) Air Force 1 Mid “Ale Brown”

The first high-top Nike on the list is the recently released Air Force 1 Mid “Ale Brown”. Released on April 28, 2022, the $140 silhouettes can be easily bought via the e-commerce stores of Nike, SNKRS, Takeout NY, Feature, Bodega, Extra Butter, and Sneaker Politics.

In recent years, Nike has ignored the Air Force 1 Mids in favor of the Lows. But that appears to be turning out for the better this year. The silhouette has been launched in collaboration with Stussy and even Off-White.

Apart from this, multiple standalone releases like “Ale Brown” and “Independence Day” pop up more regularly, with jewel Swoosh decorated pairs.

To create this pair, the autumnal hues with a metallic touch have been added to the white backdrop of the leathery uppers. These may be found on the toes, heels, and straps, all of which have a bronze color.

To add more detail, the lateral sides are embellished with bolder orange swooshes to complement the logo on the ankle, tongue, and clasp.

The rest of the upper is dressed in white tumbled leathers, while the midsole is given a vintage feel with "Sail." Furthermore, the inside label includes a humorous graphic with two anthropomorphic Swoosh conversing.

2) Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat”

Nike.com @nikestore



The Air Griffey Max 1 'Wheat'



Available at 10am ET



go.nike.com/Sh0lFu05dLe Wheat vibes hit this iconic signature sneaker.The Air Griffey Max 1 'Wheat'Available at 10am ET Wheat vibes hit this iconic signature sneaker. The Air Griffey Max 1 'Wheat'Available at 10am ET 🇺🇸 go.nike.com/Sh0lFu05dLe https://t.co/jozpHu5UxU

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in "Wheat" colorway can also be your ideal choice for under $300. Dropped on April 27, 2022, these high-tops are sold via Nike as well as select physical stores for $170.

Earlier this year, Nike introduced its latest rendition of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 in a "Wheat" colorway just in time for the winter season. Normally, Nike releases smooth colorways of fan-favorite models throughout the fall and winter months.

The shoe is fashioned in a full wheat suede top with white stitching on the Nike insignia. The lace strap and ankle highlight Griffey's 24 jersey number, similar to its contemporaries.

Mustard yellow and white hues are used to adorn the complete look of the sneakers. Yellow eyestays and swooshes were added to the upper, while the white hue accentuated the laces, chunky outsoles, jersey numbers, and buckles that held the straps.

3) Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Mushroom

Billie Eilish's engagement with Nike is probably one of the most popular of 2022 yet. The dynamic duo worked upon the highly-coveted Air Force 1 style and made a "Mushroom" colorway of the same.

The partnership, originally teased in December 2021, finally enthralled the sneakerheads on Monday, April 25. The Air Force 1 "Mushroom" is currently available from the Nike SNKRS e-commerce store. Each pair retails for $170.

The new take on Bruce Kilgore's 40-year-old design emphasized a unified esthetic across its upper and sole unit. The suede construction on top has a semi-faded look that was made in keeping with the collab's wardrobe line.

The top features a light brown tone all over with five velcro straps. The lace dubrae included the singer's characteristic figurine emblem, while the sock liners featured her name.

Billie Eilish's love for the muted style continues with these Air Force 1 high-tops, which use a slightly darker shade of the namesake "Mushroom" color.

4) Nike Air Force 1 Mid QS “Independence Day”

The next budget-friendly Nike high-top is the Air Force 1 Mid QS. The sportswear label recently released the "Independence Day" colorway of the classic model. Launched on April 28, these $140 pairs are easily accessible via the online stores of Nike, SNKRS, Social Status, Takeout NY, and Feature.

Whether you despise or admire the Air Force 1 Mid, it will always place in shoe history. Long regarded as Air Force 1's proverbial middle child, the Mid had to put in an extra effort to keep up with the more well-liked Low and High.

Nonetheless, there are many Mid-tops in existence that need to be recognized, and few can compare to the Air Force 1 Mid "Independence Day" from 1997.

As part of Nike's 40th Anniversary celebration, the iconic sneakers were reintroduced in 2022.

The brand has pearlized leathery uppers with white, metallic blue, and glossy red, the colors that are a nod to the acclaimed American flag.

The pair's matte-yet-gloss appearance, tumbled white leather, a Jewel Swoosh, and an opaque outsole are the standouts of these Air Force 1 Mids.

5) Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 LX

If you are in search of neutral tone high-top sneakers, then these shoes are for you. The Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 LX Men’s shoes, which witnessed the global release on February 24, can be easily bought from Nike’s e-commerce website for $145.

The Nike Air Force 1 High has debuted in various experimental styles ahead of its 40th anniversary. One example is a canvas and suede arrangement dipped in an off-white, turquoise, and black combination.

The pair features a sturdy textile material at the base, similar to previous versions dressed in fall brown and orange.

SneakerSpin @SneakerSp1n Restock

Via Finish Line



📸Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 LX

Light Orewood Brown/Off Noir/White/Washed Teal



bit.ly/3KZlFTU RestockVia Finish Line📸Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 LXLight Orewood Brown/Off Noir/White/Washed Teal 🚨Restock🏃Via Finish Line📸Nike Air Force 1 High ‘07 LX🎨Light Orewood Brown/Off Noir/White/Washed Teal🔗bit.ly/3KZlFTU https://t.co/8swPuuelIu

The hairy fabric wraps over the forefoot, tongue, and heel. Closure bands around the ankle accompany the characteristic swooshes in their strong black variations, whereas these components are toned off-white.

Furthermore, the brilliant blue tint elevates the high-top Air Force 1 design. The complementing insignia and the strap's loop further influenced the minimalist makeup.

Underfoot, Bruce Kilgore's signature style features a monochromatic sole unit with "Bone"-inspired outsoles.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar