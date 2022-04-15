Nike x Billie apparel collection: Where to buy, price, and more about Billie Eilish collab

Billie Eilish and Nike are working on a highly anticipated collaboration collection that will include the coveted Air Force 1 and an athleisure apparel capsule. The collaboration will launch on April 24, 2022 on the eponymous site of the singer and on April 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. on SNKRS.

The Happier Than Ever singer's oversized style is incorporated into this eco-friendly collaboration, which was officially announced by Nike and Billie on Monday, April 11, 2022.

More about the upcoming Nike x Billie Eilish apparel collection

upcoming Nike and Billie Eilish's apparel collection (Image via Nike)

Billie Eilish might be picking up Grammy awards on the regular, but she has got a lot going for her even outside the music world. The Bad Guy singer is known for her unique, streetwear style and she has launched clothing collections in conjunction with multiple brands including Uniqlo, H&M, Urban Outfitters, and more. The pop star has become synonymous with comfortable, oversized clothing.

Billie is finally collaborating with Oregon-based sportswear mogul, Nike, and fans are sure that the collection will be iconic. She has always been a proponent of being comfortable in whatever one wears and Gen Z cannot get enough of the confidence with which she carries herself. This collaboration gave Billie an opportunity to put her own spin on athleisure and prioritize the wearer's comfort.

The mushroom-beige color palette that we previously saw on Billie Eilish's Air Force 1 High rendition extends to the three-piece apparel capsule, which includes a pair of sweatpants, a t-shirt and a hoodie in Billie's preferred oversized aesthetic. The product description reads,

"Inspired by Billie's signature oversized style, a selection of matching tonal hoodies, trousers and tops are made from heavyweight cotton fleece—each providing a roomy, comfortable fit for her signature printed graphics."

All three pieces have the vertical swoosh logo on the front and the low-key silicone 'Billie Eilish' graphic on the back. The branding is marked in a classic black color atop the mushroom-colored apparel.

The Nike x Billie fleece hoodie is made with heavyweight cotton fabric for soft warmth and it has a premium feel. Featuring an iconic front kangaroo pocket, which doubles as a hand warmer with ample storage, the hoodie can be purchased on Nike SNKRS for $100. The matching fleece pants are made with brushed-back cotton fabric and they feature a set of drop-in pockets on the sides for easy access storage. They are also priced at $100. Lastly, the Nike x Billie t-shirt, featuring drop shoulders, is made with cotton and offers a relaxed fit. You can purchase it for $45.

The collection will launch on April 24, 2022 at store.billieeilish.com. You can purchase it on the Nike SNKRS app from 7:30 p.m. EST, April 25.

