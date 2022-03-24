ITZY x H&M: Price, products, polaroid gift event and all about the collab

Global K-pop girl group ITZY is the new face of the Swedish fashion brand H&M. The group collaborated with the lifestyle fashion brand for its Spring/Summer 2022 campaign. The collection, titled “H&M with ITZY,” has finally dropped on the brand’s country-specific websites.

The K-pop girl group have cemented themselves as a group of strong and influential young women, and their latest campaign with H&M proves to be true to this statement.

ITZY's new H&M collection released through DIVIDED

On March 24, 2022, H&M dropped their latest Summer/Spring 2022 collection in collaboration with ITZY. The new collection is released through DIVIDED, H&M’s line aimed at a young, fun, and carefree audience.

The DIVIDED line usually designs apparel that is considered trendy and encompasses a wide range of vibrant and pastel color and pattern choices. The fashion line is aimed at consumers in their teens and early 20s. The new collection of dresses, crop-tops, and cargo pants is in sync with ITZY’s cool and comfortable style.

H&M Summer/ Spring 2022 collection: Themes, prices, and polaroid gift event

The latest collection has two themes: 'Dance Practice Looks' and 'Off Day Looks.' The first theme features oversized clothing to lend mobility and comfort with a strong statement. The apparel includes printed tops, embroidered pants, and one-piece dresses with vivid colors. These styles give a sense of individuality and a sporty impression.

The prices for each item range from 14,900 South Korean Won to 49,900 South Korean Won (approximately $11 - $20, excluding tax and shipping costs).

Meanwhile, the 'Off Day Look' features casual, everyday clothing to be worn on vacation or on days to relax at home and adds a little extra to daily wear. This collection provides rib-knitting tops, puffed sleeve tops, checkered short skirts, girlish silhouette mini-dresses, and chunky boots for an easy walk.

The prices for each item range from 14,000 South Korean Won to 39,000 Korean Won (approximately $11 - $31, excluding tax and shipping costs). In addition, the accessories range from 7,900 South Korean Won to 9,000 South Korean Won (approximately $6 - $7, excluding tax and shipping costs).

The footwear in the latest collection ranges from 39,000 South Korean Won to 59,000 South Korean Won (approximately $31 - $48, excluding tax and shipping costs). Some accessories and footwear have already been sold out.

Additionally, to commemorate the launch of the new collection, an autograph event for H&M members will be held from March 24 to April 6. A lottery pick will select the winners to present the group’s autographed poster. Polaroid pictures will also be taken by the members.

Meanwhile, the group has their own plans to hold their first fan meet and greet. The fan meeting event, ITZY MIDZY, Fly! will take place on April 9 at 5:00 pm KST at Seoul’s Yes 24 Live Hall. This will be the girls’ first official fan meet and greet since their debut in February 2021.

