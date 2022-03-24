Red Velvet's Yeri stuns fans with her gorgeous visuals in Burberry's 2022 Spring/Summer collection

Red Velvet's Yeri has created a buzz on the internet with her latest photo shoot with Marie Claire for Burberry's 2022 Spring/Summer collection. The K-pop idol also tried a fun Burberry filter on Instagram with a Summer/Spring theme. Yeri flaunted her jaw-dropping visuals and fans couldn't get enough of it.

The "Human Burberry" dolled-up in various outfits and posed for the camera with her bold looks. This is not the first time that Yeri has been seen wearing the brand’s apparel. She has also posted multiple pictures on her Instagram account wearing chic jackets and carrying high-end purses from the fashion brand.

Red Velvet's Yeri selected as the muse for Burberry's latest collection

On March 23, 2022, Marie Claire magazine released pictures of Burberry’s latest Summer/Spring collection for 2022. Modeling for the brand’s high-fashioned clothing was none other than Red Velvet's Yeri.

Yeri was styled in Burberry’s latest outfits and accessories with minimalistic makeup to emphasize the collection’s elegant designs and colors. The K-pop idol was clad in three modern outfits.

To capture the true theme of summer and spring, the fashion magazine placed a deer around her to symbolize and portray the two-season theme.

In her first picture, the singer was styled in the fashion brand’s short dress-cum-jacket with buttons stitched on the front. The chic jacket also comes with a tie-up around the waist which can be tightened according to one’s liking. For her shoes, Yeri wore beige pencil heels.

In the second outfit, Yeri wore a long brown jacket-cum-dress with buttons stitched on the upper half and lower half of the dress. The dress also comes with a tie-up around the waist with buckles at the end. Yeri matched her outfit with black pencil heels and a large black head accessory which was a mixture between a hip hop hat and a crown.

Her third outfit consisted of brown long pants, a brown corset and a similar colored crop sweater. The corset and pants also come with straps attached around the waist and hips. To finish off her look, Yeri wore the same beige colored pencil heels.

Red Velvet's Yeri carried off nude makeup with maroon lipstick. She changed her hairstyle in each picture with a low bun in her first picture, open poker straight hair in the second, and jet-black hair covered with a head accessory in the third.

Yeri also recorded a video with the new Dreaming Pop filter created by Burberry and Marie Claire. The filter is a customized version which shows Burberry’s signature design in the background with Summer/Spring-theme stickers like deer, flowers, green grass, and butterflies.

Fans react to Red Velvet's Yeri latest Burberry photo shoot

Upon seeing Yeri’s photo shoot pictures, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement about the K-pop singer’s latest fashion project. They also complimented Yeri for her stunning visuals and hope to see collaborations with the brand soon.

Meanwhile, Red Velvet dropped their much-awaited mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, on March 21, 2022, with a theatrical music video for their title track Feel My Rhythm.

On the same day, the K-pop girl group revealed in a press conference that the mini-album is only the first of many releases under The ReVe Festival 2022 series.

Prior to the release of their new album, the group was scheduled to hold their first live concert in over two years, The ReVe Festival: Prologue. However, it was postponed as members Yeri, Joy, and Irene tested positive for COVID-19.

