Red Velvet's upcoming mini-album sets a personal record for the group in pre-order sales

Red Velvet recently announced an exciting comeback to the music scene after a long hiatus period. Their upcoming mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm, has set a personal record for the group in pre-order sales. The album has collected over 500,000 pre-orders thus far.

The new mini-album is based on classical inspiration, inspired by the musical genius Johann Sebastian Bach, a German composer and musician of the late Baroque period. He is famously known for his orchestral music, instrumental compositions, keyboard works, and more. Bach is regarded as one of the greatest composers in the history of Western music.

Red Velvet sets highest personal figure with over 500,000 pre-orders for its new mini-album

As of March 20, 2022, the girl group has set a personal highest figure record in pre-order sales for their upcoming mini-album, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm. The album has collected 516,866 pre-orders, making it the group’s highest figure yet.

Fans are predicting that Red Velvet might become a half-million seller with its enrapturing mini-album, especially because of its concept. Additionally, with this massive number of pre-orders, the girl group will exceed 2.4 million copies on Gaon, becoming the third best-selling K-pop girl group, after BLACKPINK and TWICE.

Meanwhile, the album’s title track, Feel My Rhythm, is a pop dance song which starts with a familiar melody of Bach’s Air On G String with a refined string tune that mixes beautifully with an intense trap beat. The lyrics narrate the journey of traveling through space and time. The title song will also be released alongside the album.

The new tracks will showcase the various skills and unique talents of each group member, such as the dreamy melody Rainbow Halo, and the contrasting upbeat track Beg for Me.

More details about Red Velvet's mini-album

The physical album has two different versions. The ReVe version which has a dust jacket, photo books, a CD, member-themed stickers, bookmarks, photocards, colorful covers and posters.

The second type, the Orgel version, comes in a printed and colorful box, including a photo book, a mini-CD, a CD envelope, stickers, mini card stands of the members, photocards, and posters.

Red Velvet will be dropping their latest mini-album on March 21, 2022 at 6 PM KST. The comeback countdown will take an exciting turn and will be broadcast live on the group’s YouTube channel.

The group will release all the songs from their latest album on major online music streaming platforms on the same day. The music video for the title track, Feel My Rhythm, will also be released on the same day.

Meanwhile, as confirmed by Red Velvet, the group will also hold a special live concert, 2022 The ReVe Festival: Prologue, on March 19 and 20. This event will enable fans to meet their idols before the mini-album gets released.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan