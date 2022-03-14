Red Velvet's Irene, Joy, and Yeri diagnosed with COVID-19

K-pop singers Irene, Joy, and Yeri from Red Velvet have tested positive for COVID-19 on March 14, 2022. The idols’ agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement confirming the news and stated that the girls would be undergoing treatment at home. The agency has also assured fans that it will take all necessary precautions to safeguard other members of the group.

"Red Velvet's Irene, Joy, and Yeri recently received positive results from the COVID-19 self-testing kits and are not exhibiting any particular symptoms".

The agency further stated that the three members are not experiencing any flu symptoms, and their scheduled activities will be halted until they recover.

Red Velvet 2022 Special Live The ReVe Festival: Prologue will be postponed depending on the members' health and COVID-19 situation at the time.



SM Entertainment confirms Red Velvet's Irene, Joy, and Yeri's COVID-19 results

On March 14, 2022, SM Entertainment released an official statement to various media outlets announcing that Irene, Joy, and Yeri had tested positive for COVID-19.

The agency continued to explain that they received a positive result after the girls took the COVID-19 self-testing kits. They immediately took a PCR test which also resulted in a positive test.

"They carried out PCR tests and were confirmed positive this past weekend".

SM Entertainment stated that Irene, Joy, and Yeri have received double doses of the vaccine and will undergo medical treatment at home. Furthermore, the other group members, Seulgi and Wendy, received negative PCR results.

"Irene, Joy, and Yeri have completed the second doses of their COVID-19 vaccines. They are currently receiving home treatment. Seulgi and Wendy received negative results with their additional tests".

Due to their illness, the agency added that Red Velvet’s special live events, scheduled for March 19 and 20, have tentatively been postponed. Tickets for the same will be refunded.

"As a result, Red Velvet’s special live event ‘2022 The ReVeFestival: Prologue,’ scheduled for March 19 and 20 has inevitably been postponed tentatively, and all tickets will be fully refunded. The future status of the event will be decided after reviewing the COVID-19 situation and the artists’ health".

SM Entertainment explained that the group’s new mini-album is on track and will be released as scheduled. The agency assured fans that it would strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and prioritize the health of the artists.

"In addition, Red Velvet’s new mini album will be released on “The ReVe Festival 2022 – Feel My Rhythm” as scheduled".

It added:

"We will continue to thoroughly comply with disease control guidelines, and with the artists’ health and safety as our top priorities, we will do our best to ensure they are able to focus on their treatment and recovery. Thank you".

ReVeluvs send their recovery wishes to Irene, Joy, and Yeri

Upon hearing the unfortunate news, the group’s fans, known as Reveluvs, took to social media platforms to send their love to the three artists. Fans are also looking forward to seeing them soon for their new album’s release.

SeulWooTokkiYarbFul🎼 @Yoongiboongi93z @5REDVELVET @RVsmtown Health comes before anything else ! Irene, Joy, Yeri our precious girls, praying they get well soon. @5REDVELVET @RVsmtown Health comes before anything else ! Irene, Joy, Yeri our precious girls, praying they get well soon. 💝💚💜

Meanwhile, SM Entertainment revealed that the quintet’s highly-anticipated comeback single, Feel My Rhythm, would feature a sample of the Bach composition 'Air On The G String.' It also disclosed that the track is a pop dance song that combines string-like tunes and a powerful trap beat, combined with classical elements.

