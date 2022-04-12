Where to buy Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Mushroom sneakers? Price, release date, and more about the recycled shoes

Nike made the official announcement of their collaboration with Billie Eilish, the American singer and songwriter, on April 11, 2022. The sportswear giant and Grammy winner have collaborated for an apparel and footwear line that is bound to be iconic.

The Nike x Billie collaboration is set to release on April 25, 2022 on Nike SNKRS and on April 24, 2022 on Eilish's website. The two are collaborating for an iteration of Air Force 1 High "Mushroom" makeup, which will be made up of recycled content as announced by Billie and Nike itself.

More about the upcoming Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Mushroom sneakers

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 high Mushroom shoes (Image via Nike)

Nike's strategy includes collaborations with music artists to cater to the public. Billie Eilish has been slowly building her catalog for the footwear collection. The Grammy Award-winning pop star has previously been linked to the Nike brand, starting off with Jumpman for Air Jordan 15 in a beige tone, then for Air Jordan 1 KO in green tone.

She has now linked with Swoosh to crafting a less uncommon silhouette while adding an unprecedented touch to the Air Force 1 model in high cut. Eilish also shared the news with her fans on her Instagram handle on Monday, April 11, 2022.

The Bad Boy singer expressed her excitement for her latest Nike collaboration while announcing that the highly-coveted Air Force 1 will be accompanied by an apparel line.

Billie Eilish's unique style and approach to self-expression is integrated into the classic from a progressive contemporary perspective.

Air Force 1 is one of the favorite silhouettes from the brand for the singer and she has reimagined them with a universal color palette while maintaining her love for the environment with the usage of recycled material for construction.

The entire shoe is made with 100% polyester details and 18% post-consumer recycled content with an underfoot made with Nike Grind. In a press release by the brand, Eilish expressed her thoughts in regards to environmental safety. She said,

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own. It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh," said Eilish.

The Happier Than Ever singer chose to construct her shoes with 80% recycled materials, with a synthetic nubuck substance which gives a super soft feel and look.

Eilish's signature oversized style is ammalgamated in the upcoming shoe with an element of chunky midfoot straps which has been inspired by two other classic models of the label, Air Trainer 3 and Alpha Force Low.

Traditional shoe laces have been replaced with straps that cover the laces and finishes with tabs to mirror the traditionally seen Grind midsole. The shoe upper is constructed in a simple mushroom-colored style which is accentuated throughout the shoe.

A similar color scheme has been extended into the apparel collection which will be accompanied by AF1's. The apparel collection will include sweatpants, tees, and hoodies in oversized style, inspired by Billie Eilish's wardrobe signature. The branding will be done with an embellished silicone graphic spelling out Billie Eilish.

The shoes will be released at a price of $170 on Eilish's website on April 24, 2022, and Nike SNKRS on April 25, 2022.

