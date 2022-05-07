5 best Nike collab of 2022

When it comes to sneakers, Nike controls a large chunk of the market. The Swoosh covers every aspect of the equation, from performance footwear to high-profile collaborations. It's no wonder Nike's sneaker partnerships are among the greatest.

The sportswear behemoth associates without limitations. From anime to movies, from high-fashion to ice cream brands, the brand has introduced plenty of unique collab sneakers over the years.

Since Nike sneaker collaborations are so popular, they are selling out rapidly. If you're interested in learning more about its most recent collaboration projects, keep reading since we've featured a few important ones.

Five enticing Nike collaborations of 2022

1) Supreme x Nike

Longtime partners Supreme x Nike once again came together in 2022. The dynamic duo has redesigned various classic models of the shoe manufacturer including SB Dunk High and Zoom Air Flight 95.

On May 5, 2022, the collab's Zoom Air Flight 95 silhouettes debuted. The sneakers are created in black, beige, and blue colorways, and have impressive bandana designs sprinkled all over. You simply cannot turn your eyes away from these.

The pair, which feature suede and leather construction, are adorned with meshed tongues and two-tone speckled laces. The beautiful Supreme logo can be viewed on the tongues, while the prominent swooshes are added to the lace dubraes and medial sides of the sneakers.

The bulky outsoles are also embellished with similar bandana prints and branding. Priced at $140, these masterpieces are being sold by the e-commerce website of Supreme.

2) Billie Eilish x Nike

Another notable Nike 2022 collaboration was with Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish. In April, the Bad Guy singer joined forces with the sportswear label to redesign the iconic Air Force 1. She gave AF1 a “Mushroom” makeover. Alongside that, the collab also worked on a related apparel collection which was released together with AF1 Billie on April 24, via store.billieeilish.com, followed by April 25, on the SNKRS app.

This is what Billie Eilish said about the collab,

“The challenge and opportunity with this collection was to respect the originals, but make them my own. It was also important for me to mix in environmentally preferred materials where we could and present them in a way that felt fresh.”

Showing her ecological awareness, Billie picked a synthetic nubuck material with 80% recycled resources for making the AF1. She created the pair with broad midfoot straps, borrowed from the two other Nike favorites, the Alpha Force Low and Air Trainer 3, which underlines her characteristic style.

These five velcro straps were the most attractive part of the sneakers, which were priced at $170.

This collab apparel lineup featured tonal mushroom hoodies, sweatpants, and tees. All three pieces are oversized just like the singer’s distinctive style and are adorned with muted silicone "Billie Eilish" prints on them. The clothing assortment ranged from $45 to $100.

3) Nike x Hello Kitty

While there are several partnerships and releases in the world of sneakers, very few are as cryptic as the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto, which was expected to debut in 2004 but never did. Unfortunately, a retail distribution was never planned, and only 12 pairs were distributed to family members and friends.

However, these rumors once again gained momentum in August 2021, stating that the collaboration will be completed in 2022. Sanrio finally confirmed the rumors when it unveiled official photographs of the Nike Air Presto earlier this year.

The Yuko Shimizu-designed Hello Kitty visages are splashed all over the kicks, resting on a light blue upper. The cool tone of the sneakers is well combined with the white midsoles and TPU cages. These cages encapsulate the knitted uppers, which are heavily influenced by Hello Kitty's original color scheme. On top of that, white laces are used to accentuate their appearance.

The tongues and heels are embellished with the character’s red bow to complete the shoes. The insoles show a lush green and rainbow environment, imitating the Sanrio world.

The Hello Kitty Air Presto pairs will cost $140 each and is slated to drop on May 27, 2022.

In addition to the Air Prestos, the collab also designed a playful apparel lineup including hoodies, tees, and pants. All the whimsical pieces are sprinkled over with tiny prints of Hello Kitty.

4) Off-White x Nike

Virgil Abloh's passing is still tough to comprehend, given his immense impact on the realms of sneakers and fashion. Nike, like most of us, mourns the loss of the late designer, and therefore, to honor his rich legacy, the brand released the Off-White x Nike Blazer Low earlier this year.

The Off-White x Nike Blazer Low shoes were released in two distinct colorways: black and white. These silhouettes combine a hybrid, multi-sport style, keeping in line with Virgil Abloh's open-source approach to product creation and modification.

The Blazer Low's eccentric make-up emphasizes Abloh's design language by combining numerous sports and silhouettes. Virgil became focused on "mixing languages for a new signature" while working with Nike’s design team.

Fashioned on similar lines, the collab’s Blazer Low featured a distinctive TPU heel component. This heel originally comes from the traditional heel design of Air Terra Humara that was created by Abloh and his team. The kicks were adorned with cheese-like cutouts on the upper, with Virgil’s signature crisscross laces running all over.

Released on April 8, these chic sneakers were priced at $140 and were sold via SNKRS.

5) ACRONYM x Nike

How can one miss out on the Nike x ACRONYM partnership before wrapping up the list! Errolson Hugh's affiliation with the sportswear giant appeared to have ended with his departure from ACG. That seemed to be the case until 2021, when sneaker sleuths unfurled the news of the ARCONYM designer, who was working on not one, but two hues of the Blazer Low.

The ACRONYM x Nike Blazer Low was introduced in two colours: Maroon and Black. Released on February 9, the kicks were sold via SNKRS and Nike outlets. These quirky pairs fetched $140 each.

The collab’s Blazer Low was like a piece of art that was decorated with NESM’s (Japanese graffiti artist) graphics and David Rudnick’s (typographer) works.

This 2022 endeavor also marked the ACRONYM’s first official apparel partnership with Nike. The apparel lineup featured woven and knit jackets, pants, tees, and more, ranging from $90 to $300.

