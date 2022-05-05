Supreme X Nike’s Air Zoom Flight 95 Collection: Release date, where to buy, and more details explored

Supreme has set a release date for its upcoming footwear line after teasing its fans with a first look at the new Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 a few days ago. The two longtime partners reunited for a new interpretation of Nike's classic Zoom Air Flight 95.

The Supreme x Nike Spring 2022 footwear collection will hit the shelves on May 5, 2022, at 11 a.m. EDT in the United States. It will be released on May 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. JST in Japan.

The complete collection will be marketed via Supreme’s e-commerce website.

Supreme x Nike Zoom Air Flight 95 sneakers collection will offer three colorways

The collaboration has three aesthetic bandana-themed colorways: black, blue, and beige, exclusively for Supreme.

The upcoming shoes feature suede and leather uppers marked with a familiar bandana print. Apparently, the suedes are used for the toe boxes, tongue tags, and around the collars. The printed leathers are employed to accentuate the lateral sides as well as the heels of the sneakers.

The suede tongues are also detailed with mesh coverings and terry tongue lining. These tongues are then topped with the bandana-esque Supreme logo and white speckled laces. The dual-toned sneakers are also adorned with “Flight” embroidered heel tabs.

Both brand insignias are added to the lace dubraes — on the chunky outsoles, insoles, and on tongue panels. The bright red insoles are placed in all three colorways alike. These insoles are also decorated with the logos of Nike and Supreme.

Lastly, the Zoom Air-assisted rubber sole units with raised logo TPU windows and "Supreme" labelings elevate the shoe. These hefty outsoles are the most attractive part of the sneakers.

Other recent collaborations of Supreme

Not long ago, Supreme joined forces with Gummo’s maker Harmony Korine. The wide assortment of clothing items created by the duo were adorned with iconography and letterings from the 1997 flick.

Hoodies, t-shirts, coach jackets, skateboards, and more were released under the Supreme x Gummo collection. The apparel range was fashioned in multiple shades, including red, green, black, brown, blue, orange, pink, and light gray.

The streetwear and skateboarding label also partnered with Dickies. Their Spring 2022 collection featured jackets, short-sleeved shirts, work pants, work shorts, and belts.

Designed on the lines of Original 874 work clothes, the pieces were crafted in gray, brown, red, and green. The functional collection was also equipped with multiple pockets for greater usefulness.

