Off-White cozy capsule collection: Where to buy, price, and more about Ramadan special line

Favoring pluralism, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White released its latest capsule collection that celebrates the month of Ramadan. Muslims across the globe observe that the ninth month of the Islamic calendar is Ramadan, one of the most significant festivals.

The late designer Virgil Abloh has always acknowledged the power of youth, diversity, and the global community, and so the idea of creating a special capsule for Islamic celebrations is not new to his label.

Earlier in 2021, Off-White HOME launched a state-of-the-art homeware collection that honored the fasting and prayers of Muslims. For the religious period, the label crafted several lifestyle accessories, including a teapot set, a serving tray, themed casual slippers, an alluring knitted blanket, and pillows.

Off-White’s Ramadan special edition blends fashion with religious celebrations

The streetwear fashion label released a 17-pieces capsule for celebrating Ramadan (Image via Sportskeeda)

The high-end loungewear lineup is esthetically painted and detailed with the community’s emblematic green color. It interprets modest clothing with relaxed silhouettes.

The exclusive cozy capsule features 17 pieces that draw inspiration from comfort and elegance. Off-White’s special edition will luxuriate the wearers with its easy-going knitted satin apparel lineup.

Fashioned in black, green, and dark gray, the collection offers shiny pajama pants with pajama shirts, glittery track jackets and track pants, hoodies both zipped and unzipped, shimmery t-shirts, pullovers, joggers, and shirts.

To complete the festivities, Off-White also added a pair of black leathery slippers and accessories like anklets and necklaces and earrings to the limited-edition capsule.

The fashion label has already released its latest edition on its official website. The collection will soon be available in the selected retail stores of Kuwait, Dubai, and Riyadh.

All the premium items are priced variably, the Glitter OW shirt and Glitter Pajama pant retail for $1030 and $1065, respectively. The pair of green-colored casual joggers is priced at $990, while the combination’s green satiny shirt costs $845. The airy pajama set exhibits shirt for $1270 and pants priced at $990.

The two highest-priced items in the collection are the OW logo zipped hoodie worth $1700 and embellished knitwear for $1840.

The most outstanding part of the apparel lineup is the Glitter Ow band track jacket ($1270) and track pants ($960). The black-toned pieces are adorned with a glittery green Off-White logo on the chest and the sleeves.

Beautified with rhinestones and multicolored strass stones, the clothing items will perfectly complement the festive celebrations.

Coming to the accessories, the Arrow Ankle Bracialet that retails for $1135 is made with a delicate Swarovski chain and decorated with double gold arrows. The adorable Arrow Chain earrings ($705) and modish Arrow necklace ($1270) are also built with the Swarovski chains, which justifies its purchase.

Lastly, the pair of Ow Nappa slippers retail for $1425. The glittery black slip-on style footwear is adorned with bow detailing.

Edited by Srijan Sen