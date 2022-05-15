Sneaker releases May 2022, Week 3: Price and where to buy details of 17 shoes

The first half of May 2022 is through, therefore it's time to get ready for the second half's sneaker releases. We are now in week three of May 2022, following some highly anticipated releases including the Nike Dunk Low "Cider," LeBron 19 "Siren Red," and Adidas M&M's Forum.

Following in the footsteps of the previous week, the coming week will enthrall sneakerheads with a slew of collaborations and standalone releases. This week's releases include the LeBron 9 Low, the Nike Air Max 1 "Light Madder Root," and the Reebok Classic Leather Modernize, among others.

Additionally, pop culture collaborations like Naruto x Jordan Air 200E Jonin and designer sneaker collaborations like Maison Margiela x Reebok will also be released in the coming seven days.

So, if you're someone who is always keen to know more about fresh sneaker releases, check out the list of releases for the third week below. We have included important information such as release dates and prices.

The upcoming Week 3 sneaker releases for May 2022

1) Nike Dunk High “University Red”

The two-toned Nike Dunk High "University Red" silhouettes are all set to hit the shelves on May 17. Priced at $115, these kicks will be available for purchase via the Nike SNKRS app after the launch. The all-leather white uppers of the shoes contrast beautifully with the red detailing of the eyestays, laces, swooshes, and outsoles.

2) Naruto x Jordan Air 200E SP “Jonin”

Naruto x Jordan Air 200E SP "Jonin" Carbon Green/Muslin-Metallic Silver-University Red

Next up is the Naruto x Jordan Air 200E SP Jonin which is slated to drop on May 18. Each pair will be sold for $150 via the e-commerce website of Nike.

The heavy-duty sneakers are fashioned with olive green and blue suede, combined with fine mesh added around the collars as well as on the tongue tags. Lastly, the fitted green air unit provides comfort and support.

3) Nike LeBron 9 Low “LeBronold Palmer”

If you're thinking about taking a beach vacation soon, then the Nike LeBron 9 Low "LeBronold Palmer" is a great option. These vivid sneakers, which will be released on May 19, feature red and green foliage designs all over.

Marked at $200, the shoes are easily accessible via the SNKRS US app, Sneaker Politics, Takout NY, and Sole Classics e-commerce stores.

4) Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root”

GoatNetics

'Light Madder Root'

Retail 150.00

Resale 212.00-278.00





Pre Order Shipping 3-7 Business days

All available online

Shipping is available online by Visiting

Air Max 1 'Light Madder Root'

The upcoming pastel-hued Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root" will globally release on May 19, featuring suede and premium knit construction. These shoes are priced at $150 and they will be sold on the Nike SNKRS app.

The peachy pink, sky blue, and bright green colors pop against the creamy white mesh backdrop. The blush pink laces and branding on heels and tongues complete the design.

5) Nike Air Huarache “Mowabb”

Releasing on May 20, the latest Nike Air Huarache “Mowabb” style is marked at $120 and it will be accessible via the Nike SNKRS app after its launch.

The beige tones perfectly complement the blue and orange hues in the uppers. The perforated toe boxes are banded together with blue lace dubrae, tongues, and collars. Furthermore, the medial sides, inners, and heels are colored a vivid orange. The white and black speckled chunky outsoles are an interesting design element.

6) Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 “Grey Haze”

SoleSearch



Via



On foot look at the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 "Grey Haze"

Travis Scott and Nike have joined forces for their latest sneaker capsule. The duo reinterpreted the two classic Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 models for the collection.

The first is the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 “Grey Haze" which will release on May 20 via Travis Scott’s shopping website, and they will later be restocked with Nike SNKRS. These shoes will have a retail price tag of $140.

With superior knitted uppers of gray and yellow and mesh tongues, the shoes feature velcro fastenings adjacent to the laces. The gray zipper added to the heels, and the yellow and green speckled laces complete the design.

7) Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 “Saturn Gold”

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 is next in the line. Dubbed “Saturn Gold”, these monotone silhouettes are scheduled to launch on May 20 at Nike’s SNKRS for $160.

Gold knits and leathers are employed to make this monochromatic design. The brown detailing is added to the eyestays and heels to add depth.

8) Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 “Wheat”

SneakerAlert



On Foot Look at the Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1⁣ SP "Wheat"

The other iteration of the Air Trainer 1 model recreated by Travis Scott x Nike has the “Wheat” colorway. Releasing alongside the aforementioned “Grey Haze” and “Saturn Gold” sneakers, these pairs will be marked at $140.

Initially, they will be released via Travis’ e-commerce website. They will later restock on Nike’s SNKRS app. The primarily neutral tones of the shoes make it appear like a blank canvas for all your adventure.

9) Maison Margiela x Reebok Zig 3D Storm “Memory Of”

Designer sneaker collaborations are quite the range. The first designer pair to release in the third week of May is this Maison Margiela x Reebok collaboration. These shoes will be available for purchase via both labels' e-commerce stores from May 20 onwards, for $400.

The upcoming Maison Margiela x Reebok Zig 3D Storm “Memory Of” silhouettes will be available in two colors, black and white. The chunky outsoles highlighted with fine veined cutouts make for an adorable addition to the design.

10) Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid “Chlorophyll”

Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid Chlorophyll

The long-promised Nike Air Trainer 1 Mid “Chlorophyll” will now finally drop on May 20. These shoes will retail for $120 via Nike SNKRS, Takout NY, Extra Butter, Sneaker Politics, and Bodega.

11) Maison Margiela x Reebok Question “Memory Of”

In addition to the Zig 3D Storm, Reebok’s Question style has also been reinterpreted through its association with Maison Margiela. The sneaker collection, titled “Memory Of”, will include three new designs, and they will launch together on May 20 at a retail price of $400 for each pair.

The Maison Margiela x Reebok Question kicks have been made in two colorways, black and white. They can be easily bought via the online stores of the fashion label and the sportswear brand.

12) Maison Margiela x Reebok Instapump Fury “Memory Of”

These are the third sneakers of the duo’s “Memory Of” limited edition collection. Available in black and white, this brawny pair can be purchased via the brands' webstores for $400 a pair from May 20.

13) Reebok Classic Leather Modernize

Reebok is also gearing up for the launch of this refreshing design. The shoe manufacturer has reimagined its widely-loved Classic model in blue, black, white, and red colors.

These shoes, that appear to be an exquisite fusion of colors, will drop on May 20 via Reebok’s e-commerce website for just $80. They are quite pocket-friendly in case you are on a budget.

14) Reebok Question Low “Blueprint”

Reebok is all set to unveil its new take on the iconic Question Low style. The upcoming sneakers, namely “Blueprint”, will be available May 20 onwards. Each blue pair will cost $130 and can be bought via Reebok’s website.

15) Nike Dunk Low Next Nature "Arctic Orange"

小言



Nike Dunk Low "Sun Club"

Color: Arctic Orange/Sanded Gold

Style Code: DM0583-800

Release Date: May 20, 2022

Price: $110

Nike’s Dunk Low Next Nature shoes are being released in the new colorway “Arctic Orange.” These pairs, which are an ideal choice for balmy summers, will launch on May 20 for $110 each. You can easily grab yours via the SNKRS app.

16) Adidas Yeezy 700 v3 "Fade Carbon"

adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon

The brand has worked on a new rendition, titled “Fade Carbon”, of its highly sought after Adidas Yeezy 700 shoes. Scheduled to drop on May 21, the shoes can be purchased via Adidas Confirmed app, Yeezy Supply, and Yeezy global retailers. This release info is all that was divulged by the early reports.

17) Air Jordan 4 “Military Black”

Nike Air Jordan 4 Military Black

Finally, Air Jordan's sneaker release is closing the list. The Air Jordan 4 “Military Black” shoes will arrive on May 21 for $210 a pair. These black and white shoes can be purchased via Nike SNKRS.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee