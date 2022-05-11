Where to buy Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon? Rumored release date, price, and more details explored

Kanye West's Yeezy brand has released multiple footwear silhouettes and colorways with Adidas since 2015. While most of the shoes have been released in a comparatively neutral palette and monotone style, the Grammy-winning artist has occasionally made room for vibrant and bold colorways.

The creative genius is adding another vibrant choice for its Yeezy 700 V3 silhouette in the "Fade Carbon" colorway. The Yeezy 700 V3 "Fade Carbon" is rumored to be released on May 21, 2022, on the CONFIRMED app and official e-commerce sites of adidas/yeezy.com.

More about the upcoming Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 "Fade Carbon"

Upcoming Kanye West's Yeezy 700 V3 Fade Carbon (Image via @jjoseph15/ Instagram)

Yeezy 700 V3 "Fade Carbon" was first released by sneaker leaker accounts on Instagram, @jadagreat38 on April 19, 2022, followed by @jjoseph15 on May 10, 2022. Followed by a sneak peak of the Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red iterations, the label is releasing "Fade Carbon."

The Yeezy 700 V3 last silhouette was released in 2021 in "Copper Fade" and "Mono Safflower." Now dropping in May 2022, "Fade Carbon" is releasing in gradient style. The interior is covered in dark gray with a light beige sole. While the exterior sees a gradient that starts with a mauve hue along the forefoot and ends in bright magenta-color towards the heel.

The quarter panels are dressed in a faint red colorway. The tapered heel of the sole is covered in bright magenta color. The accentuated cage features a gradient finish with an added effect on the rear of the midsole. The top caps of the sneakers are doused in a matte gray finish.

The mold of the shoes is in a futuristic style and the lateral and medial styles are done in a translucent exterior, while the interior lining and throat of the shoe is in contrast with the exterior of the shoes in their black skins. The midsoles are Boost-less and feature a lighter sail / brown-colored EVA-cushioned underneath to round off the designs.

The colorful exhibition is finished with the addition of black neoprene booties. The black hue is further seen upon the traditional tongue and laces.

"Fade Carbon" sneakers are speculated by the sneaker leaker pages to be released on adidas/yeezy.com, Adidas CONFIRMED, and Yeezy supply on May 21, 2022 for a retail price of $210. However, an official announcement by the brands and labels involved hasn't been made yet.

Edited by Somava