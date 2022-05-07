 5 best Adidas Yeezy sneakers of all time

Ever since Kanye West stepped into the sneaker industry with this highly-coveted Yeezy brand in collaboration with Adidas, the rapper has created an undeniable influence in the footwear business.

Kanye's promise to every sneakerhead was that everyone who wanted the Yeezys could ultimately buy them, and the foundational model turned the sneaker brand into a top-selling one. The 350 V2 became the most hyped shoe at the time and is still very much in vogue.

However, over the years, Kanye and Adidas have given the sneaker industry multiple hits that go beyond the 350 V2, including the 700 wave runners, foam runners, 500, 450, and many more.

Five coolest Adidas Yeezy sneakers

1) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Beluga

The Boost 350 V2 Beluga were first seen during New York Fashion Week 2016 (Image via Adidas)

In 2016, the silhouette Yeezy Boost 350 V2 revolutionized the sneaker industry, and in September, Kanye and Adidas Originals introduced the bold evolutions of the silhouette. The shoes were first seen during New York Fashion Week at the Yeezy Season 3 presented at Madison Square Garden in February 2016.

The Boost 350 V2 Beluga is crafted with premium material infused with Adidas' technology. The upper part is constructed of Primeknit in three hues of yarn with a play of color, while the gray zebra-esque-colored upper is highlighted with orange hues.

A solar red color streak appears with the 'SPLY-350' branding, while TPU sidewalls create superior traction with a striking effect.

Lastly, the semi-translucent rubber outsole finishes the look. The midsole is constructed with the innovative Boost technology, which is responsive, shock-resistant, and a durable sole.

This was the debut colorway of the Boost 350 V2 and came out on September 24, 2016, for $220 in the grey/beluga/solar red colorway.

2) Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Waverunner

For the Boost 700 Waverunner, Kanye worked with the shoe designer Steven Smith (Image via Adidas)

The Boost 700 marked a new milestone in the Yeezy brand's history as it represented a shift from the 350 V2 to Kanye's dad-shoe trend train. For the Boost 700 shoe, the rapper worked with the shoe designer Steven Smith, who has also worked for New Balance.

The wave runner's first swing at the shoe was in a multi-color scheme instead of Ye's monochromatic schemes.

The Yeezy Boost 700 features an upper composed of suede overlays, mesh underlays, reflect heel, premium leather, and three stripe details. The debut of Boost 700 came in the multi-solid gray/chalk white/core black colorway and its classic full-length drop to boost midsole.

Sneaker Huddle @sneakerhuddle

Yeezy 700 ‘Waverunner’

Releasing March 2022 RESTOCKYeezy 700 ‘Waverunner’Releasing March 2022 RESTOCK ⚡️Yeezy 700 ‘Waverunner’Releasing March 2022 https://t.co/tWS7pLcdL3

The upper is composed of gray and black suede, while the premium leather underlays accentuate the blue mesh. The boost midsole provides stability and comfort.

The shoes were globally released on the official Adidas site and select retailers on August 12, 2017, and later on September 15, 2018, for $300. It was again re-stocked in all kids, adult, and infant sizes on August 17, 2019, for $300, $180, and $150, respectively.

3) YZY Foam Runner Mist

The YZY Foam Runner features injected EVA foam to provide durability and a lightweight feel. Centered around Earth Tones, the Mist colorway is marked with a subtle light brown base in tonal tan. The YZY Foam Runner features one-piece construction.

The monochromatic mist stylight is formed in an algae-blended construction that allows eye-catching dynamic sculpture. The circular and over-perforation over the upper provide breathability. The algae harvesting technology further helps to keep the lakes clean.

Finishing up the design, the Foam Runners are treaded with grooved outsoles to provide comfort, support, and traction. Additionally, the YZY Foam Runner ushers in a new box construction, which doesn't require an additional shipping box, leading to less cardboard wastage.

The YZY Foam Runner Mist will be available globally on CONFIRMED and the Adidas site for $90 in adult sizes, $65 in kids' sizes, and $45 in infant sizes. The pair dropped on March 11, 2022.

4) Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra

The Boost 350 V2 Zebra is constructed of a prime knit upper (Image via Adidas)

The most sought-after colorway of the Boost 350 V2 silhouette was the Zebra, which maintained a hype throughout the years since its launch back in 2017. The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 arrives in a white/core black/red colorway, aptly nicknamed the Zebra.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zebra is constructed of a prime knit upper composed of white and black colorways, which subtly contrasts with an off-white streak that marks the iconic 'SPLY-350' branding. The mark is made of distinct center stitching and heel tabs.

Foot Locker @footlocker



Reservations are now open via the Foot Locker App. #YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 'ZEBRA' LAUNCHES APRIL 9TH IN MEN'S SIZES.Reservations are now open via the Foot Locker App. #YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 'ZEBRA' LAUNCHES APRIL 9TH IN MEN'S SIZES.Reservations are now open via the Foot Locker App. https://t.co/Ic42omPHXP

The Boost 350 V2 midsoles utilize the innovative Adidas BOOST technology that is durable, responsive and shock-resistant sole. The design is finished with a semi-translucent rubber outsole and TPU sidewalls to create superior traction and striking effects.

The Yeezy Boost 350 V2 comes in the white/core black/red colorway and can be availed globally on Adidas for $220. The shoe made its debut on June 24, 2017, and has been restocked many times. It was restocked in North America on December 21, 2019.

5) Yeezy 500 Blush

The Yeezy 500 Blush originally dropped during the NBA All-Star weekend in 2018 (Image via Adidas)

The Yeezy 500 Blush Colorway was one of the first makeovers to drop in the celebrated silhouette. The shoe first came out in 2018 and was re-released in February 2022.

Dropped initially during the NBA All-Star weekend in 2018, the Yeezy 500 Blush played a role in starting the chunky sneaker look. It features a construction of premium leather, cow suede, and mesh with nubuck accents. The upper accentuates a pink hue on the soft beige base.

The shoes follow a pale pink monochromatic pattern while giving them versatile and durable quality. A rubber wrap appears along with the midsole of the foot, providing abrasion resistance and support.

SOLELINKS @SOLELINKS adidas Yeezy 500 'Blush' restocking February 19th adidas Yeezy 500 'Blush' restocking February 19th 📝 adidas Yeezy 500 'Blush' restocking February 19th https://t.co/zX2VeMdOwv

A prominent detail was added with reflective piping around the lace eyelets to give visibility during low-light conditions. Finishing touches were added with a sculptural adiPRENE sole and rebound rubber outsole.

The adiPrene sole gives cushioning to absorb impact and optimize rebound, while the rubber outsole provides traction.

The Yeezy 500 Blush colorway was launched on April 14, 2018, for a retail price of $200 on CONFIRMED and Adidas. The colorway was restocked in February 2022 for $200.

Note: This list reflects the author's opinions.

