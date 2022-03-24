How much do Adidas Yeezys cost? Truck with 1100 stolen pairs found

Authorities at the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct recently informed the public about a 26-year-old man being arrested in connection to the Adidas Yeezys brand. The department found the man guilty of having stolen a vehicle packed with 1,100 brand new Yeezy pairs.
The PPB North Precicnt took to Twitter to share a picture from the scene on Monday, March 21, 2022. The picture shows the stolen U-Haul truck filled with stacks of brown shipping boxes used by Adidas for e-commerce shipments, scattered on the back of the truck.
The tweet read,
"Last night, a Uhaul containing 1100 pairs of new Adidas “Yeezy” shoes was stolen. Dayshift officers located the uhaul, arrested 26 YO Rupert Crosse, and recovered the shoes which are estimated to be worth over $250,000. Great work North Dayshift! Case 22-74652."
The estimated value of $250,000 figure would make each pair priced at around $227 USD, around what the Yeezys cost at retail prices. However, the reseller value of these 1,100 pairs will be far more than $250,000 USD.
The Police Department confirmed that the U-Haul truck was stolen on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at night and recovered by the dept. the next day, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
The 26-year-old man named Rupert Crosse was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated theft, according to court documents viewed by Oregon Live.
The high-end sneakers were stolen by the Southeast Portland man, who goes by the name Cabby. Cabby Crosse also has previous police records which involve strangulation and prostitution, the Portland Police Bureau stated.
In November 2021, Cabby was charged with use of an unauthorized motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of oxycodone, and an attempt to elude police on foot.
How much is the retail prize for Adidas Yeezys?
Adidas-owned label/sub-brand called Yeezy was started by Kanye West in 2013, in November. The shoes are primarily designed by Ye, along with other designs such as Steven Smith.
The average Yeezys retail in a price range of $200 to $585. The cheapest sneaker models are Adidas Yeezy 500 and 700 v3, which retails at a price of $200 approx. In other footwear silhouettes, The Slide, which retails for $60.
While the most expensive silhouette from the line is the Adidas Yeezy 950 Boot, which retails at a price of $585. The most bought silhouette from the line is the 350 v2, which retails at a price of $220 for adult sizes.
The Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 model is made in limited amount and goes on the resale market at a much higher price, which can range anywhere between $300 to $1500 depending upon the exclusivity and color of the shoe.
Adidas Yeezys are expensive due to their limited production numbers and high demand from the public. The hype amongst sneakerheads was created by Ye's love for sneakers himself and his influence in pop-culture.