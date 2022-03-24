How much do Adidas Yeezys cost? Truck with 1100 stolen pairs found

Authorities at the Portland Police Bureau's North Precinct recently informed the public about a 26-year-old man being arrested in connection to the Adidas Yeezys brand. The department found the man guilty of having stolen a vehicle packed with 1,100 brand new Yeezy pairs.

The PPB North Precicnt took to Twitter to share a picture from the scene on Monday, March 21, 2022. The picture shows the stolen U-Haul truck filled with stacks of brown shipping boxes used by Adidas for e-commerce shipments, scattered on the back of the truck.

The tweet read,

"Last night, a Uhaul containing 1100 pairs of new Adidas “Yeezy” shoes was stolen. Dayshift officers located the uhaul, arrested 26 YO Rupert Crosse, and recovered the shoes which are estimated to be worth over $250,000. Great work North Dayshift! Case 22-74652."

PPB North Precinct @ppbnorth Last night, a Uhaul containing 1100 pairs of new Adidas “Yeezy” shoes was stolen. Dayshift officers located the uhaul, arrested 26 YO Rupert Crosse, and recovered the shoes which are estimated to be worth over $250,000. Great work North Dayshift! Case 22-74652. Last night, a Uhaul containing 1100 pairs of new Adidas “Yeezy” shoes was stolen. Dayshift officers located the uhaul, arrested 26 YO Rupert Crosse, and recovered the shoes which are estimated to be worth over $250,000. Great work North Dayshift! Case 22-74652. https://t.co/zjXWb5Vs9n

The estimated value of $250,000 figure would make each pair priced at around $227 USD, around what the Yeezys cost at retail prices. However, the reseller value of these 1,100 pairs will be far more than $250,000 USD.

The Police Department confirmed that the U-Haul truck was stolen on Saturday, March 19, 2022 at night and recovered by the dept. the next day, on Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The 26-year-old man named Rupert Crosse was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated theft, according to court documents viewed by Oregon Live.

Sumner @diamondlass99 "I'm an 8 1/2!" U-Haul w/ $250K in Yeezy shoes stolen.26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with new Adidas shoes, KOIN rpts. U-Haul was stolen sometime Sat night, Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes."I'm an 8 1/2!" U-Haul w/ $250K in Yeezy shoes stolen.26-year-old man was arrested after police found a stolen U-Haul with new Adidas shoes, KOIN rpts. U-Haul was stolen sometime Sat night, Portland Police Bureau tweeted. Inside truck were 1,100 pairs of “Yeezy” shoes. 😲"I'm an 8 1/2!" https://t.co/xTHMsU6WY9

The high-end sneakers were stolen by the Southeast Portland man, who goes by the name Cabby. Cabby Crosse also has previous police records which involve strangulation and prostitution, the Portland Police Bureau stated.

In November 2021, Cabby was charged with use of an unauthorized motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of oxycodone, and an attempt to elude police on foot.

How much is the retail prize for Adidas Yeezys?

KicksOnFire @kicksonfire

? Thoughts on these Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Geode” Thoughts on these Adidas Yeezy 700 MNVN “Geode” ? 😵 https://t.co/905XVG95jz

Adidas-owned label/sub-brand called Yeezy was started by Kanye West in 2013, in November. The shoes are primarily designed by Ye, along with other designs such as Steven Smith.

The average Yeezys retail in a price range of $200 to $585. The cheapest sneaker models are Adidas Yeezy 500 and 700 v3, which retails at a price of $200 approx. In other footwear silhouettes, The Slide, which retails for $60.

While the most expensive silhouette from the line is the Adidas Yeezy 950 Boot, which retails at a price of $585. The most bought silhouette from the line is the 350 v2, which retails at a price of $220 for adult sizes.

YEEZY MAFIA @theyeezymafia

ON FOOT LOOK



ADIDAS + YEEZY SUPPLY EXCLUSIVE



MONDAY MARCH 21



SIGN UP NOW ON CONFIRMED APP



FULL DETAILS ON YZY 350 V2 BONEON FOOT LOOKADIDAS + YEEZY SUPPLY EXCLUSIVEMONDAY MARCH 21SIGN UP NOW ON CONFIRMED APPFULL DETAILS ON YEEZYMAFIA.COM YZY 350 V2 BONEON FOOT LOOK ADIDAS + YEEZY SUPPLY EXCLUSIVE MONDAY MARCH 21SIGN UP NOW ON CONFIRMED APPFULL DETAILS ON YEEZYMAFIA.COM https://t.co/4alGGP8VnQ

The Adidas Yeezy 350 v2 model is made in limited amount and goes on the resale market at a much higher price, which can range anywhere between $300 to $1500 depending upon the exclusivity and color of the shoe.

Adidas Yeezys are expensive due to their limited production numbers and high demand from the public. The hype amongst sneakerheads was created by Ye's love for sneakers himself and his influence in pop-culture.

Edited by Sabika