Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red: First look and more details explored

While Kanye West and Adidas' Yeezy 350 V2 may be the most prolific silhouette, the Yeezy Boost 700 line has always been the most influential. Following the return of the latter line earlier this year in the Wave Runner colorway, the coveted pair of shoes are back in a more aggressive manner.

The Yeezy Boost 700, opting for Hi-Res Red, is vibrant and bold. According to Yeezy's sneaker leaker account, Yeezy Influence, the Yeezy Boost 700 will be released on Jun 17, 2022, for $300 on Adidas' website, and a few selected retailers.

More about the forthcoming Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red sneakers

forthcoming Yeezy Boost 700 Hi-Res Red sneakers (Image via @nicekicks/ Twitter)

Kanye's Yeezy line is known for opting for neutral and basic tones, with swipes of color. However, red has lately been a dominant selection with Yeezy drops such as Vermilion and Slate Red on Yeezy Foam Runners and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 CMMPCT, respectively.

Now, a forthcoming pair of silhouettes, Yeezy Boost 700, is dominated by a red hue and is called Hi-Res Red. Adidas' Yeezy Boost 700 marks its sixth year on the market this year. The sneaker made its debut as part of West's Yeezy season 5 fashion show, back in February 2012.

JustFreshKicks @JustFreshKicks FIRST LOOK: New adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” FIRST LOOK: New adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Hi-Res Red” 🎈 https://t.co/RzvtKUXjae

However, it is showing no signs of slowing down as we see 700 V1 moving away from its earthy tones. The Hi-Res Red iteration consists of an upper surface with red mesh underlays, which is further continued on the tongue, heels, and midfoot.

However, not everything is new as the toebox, around the forefoot, sees a similar mesh paneling in gray and maroon. The two colors appear alongside a contrasting black-colored suede overlay.

Red panels are seen on the rear heel, while a gray colored suede panel is presented with maroon mesh underlays on the toebox.

Sneaker News @SneakerNews or 🗑️? The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 surfaces in "Hi-Res Red."or 🗑️? The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 surfaces in "Hi-Res Red." 🔥 or 🗑️? https://t.co/EHA2bCGBqO

The shoe's quarter panels are constructed with premium leather accents, which are further continued as a serving on the housing for lacing system. A prominent feature of reflective 3M 3-stripe branding in Adidas is seen sitting underneath the mesh. Another highlight is that the 700 V1 is the first iteration to arrive with the Infinity lacing system.

The infinity lacing system comes in a maroon color. The Maroon color is further accented upon the chunky midsole in an EVA foam. The EVA foam is wrapped around the shoes in a full-length Boost cushion.

The midsoles also feature pops of orange and teal. Teal hits appear at the front of the shoe, while a bright orange pop is showcased in a 3M dots pattern at the heel. The brightest red upper sits upon the rubber outsole, which features a herringbone traction.

According to Yeezy Influence, the shoes will launch on June 17, 2022 at CONFIRMED, Yeezy Supply and a few more selected retailers for $300. However, the label hasn't made an official announcement.

