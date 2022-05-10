Adidas x Gucci collection: Where to buy, price, release date, and more about the collaboration

Revealed during Gucci's runway show in February 2022, the Adidas x Gucci collection will finally be released publicly on June 7, 2022. Encompassed by a retro athleticwear vibe, the apparel range will launch in retail stores as well as on e-commerce sites and the CONFIRMED app.

After being introduced by Gucci during Milan Fashion Week, the Adidas X Gucci range was officially unveiled online on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. It is set to be a commercial prelude to the full collection which will hit the shelves later this year.

More about the upcoming Adidas x Gucci collaborative capsule

upcoming Adidas x Gucci collaborative capsule (Image via Adidas)

The upcoming Adidas x Gucci collection will offer plenty of variety for their fans, and reference both brands' style codes.

While the runway pieces were an amalgamation of chic power-tailoring with sportswear, this collection is veering towards an atheticwear vibe which takes inspiration from 1970s sports attire.

The collection will be presented in both men's and women's silhouettes. It includes joggers, tracksuits, shorts, polos, pleated skirts, and more refined items such as bowling shirts, flared pants, vests, and sweaters. Gucci's creative director, Alessandro Michele, said that the collection will have retro flair, bold color geometric patterns, and motifs of both the companies.

The men's collection is polished and the 70s inspiration is strongly evident in most of the pieces. The addition of Adidas Originals' trefoil logo alongside the "G" graphic of the Florentine brand and the striking geometry prints upon the crop tops, shorts, safari jackets, among other apparel pieces make for strong fashion statements.

The co-branded logos can be seen across the women's collection in pencil skirts, tulle tops and other silhouettes. Furthermore, the Trefoil leaf logo was included in GG Gucci's monogram pattern upon the windbreakers, anorkas, and other apparel pieces.

The collaborative Adidas x Gucci collection will also feature highly-coveted shoes in the Gazelle style in multiple colorways. The footwear line will also include rainbow platforms as a flamboyant alternative.

Moreover, Gucci's Horsebit loafers will be released with an Adidas makeover, featuring the three stripes. Classic styles of clogs, leather pumps, and terry-fabric slides will also be a part of the collection.

The accessory line will offer handbags, cross-body bags, duffle bags, and camera bags. It reflects a cross-pollination between the two labels, but also seeks to preserve heritage as evidenced by the Gucci Horsebit 155 cross-body bags. The duffle bags and camera bags are more functional, and they come in a variety of sizes. The bags display the Florentine-based house's name spelled backwards or in a rendered geometric graphic.

The collaborative collection will also offer golf bags, colorful umbrellas, chunky jewelry, silk scarves, hair clips, and bucket hats to round out their accessory collection.

The campaign images shot by Carlin Jacobs will be flanked by a dedicated advertisement and campaign video on June 7, 2022. The collection will be sold through pop-ups, stores, e-commerce sites, and on the CONFIRMED app.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee