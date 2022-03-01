Gucci X Adidas Gazelle sneakers: Where to buy, expected release date, and more

On Friday, February 25, 2022, Adidas confirmed their upcoming collaboration, Gucci X Adidas. Gucci later unveiled the collection at Milan Fashion Week at its runway show, Exquisite Gucci.

At Milan Fashion Week, during the Italian fashion house's collection on the runway, it was hard to spot the footwear collection, which many fans were excited to see. A close-up look by @outpumpsneakers has been released on the Instagram handle, which shows the entire footwear collection of Gucci X Adidas Gazelle collection.

More about the Gucci X Adidas Gazelle Collection

Just like the previous collaboration of the German giant with a luxury fashion house, Adidas X Prada, the footwear collection of the current collaboration, Gucci X Adidas, has given a luxury makeover to the classic Adidas silhouettes.

Outpumpsneakers have released six colorways from the upcoming Gazelle collection via collaboration, Gucci X Adidas, and each one takes on a classic silhouette and reiterates with different patterns and materials. The colorways teased include suede, velvet, G-monogrammed, snakeskin, and classic Gucci-colored leather variations.

The classic Gazelle silhouette from Adidas has subtle design changes, courtesy of Gucci. The shoes have an extended suede mudguard, which stretches further along the lateral of the sneakers. They also feature a semi-translucent gum midsole with lateral leather stripes and sharper stitching lines below the collar.

The gazelle range from Gucci X Adidas brings in two subsections, with the first being in the range of more subtle, unique textures on the upper of the shoe, and the second, which is more colorful and bolder.

For example, brown velvet shoes have black overlays and white laces, with a featured G-monogram from Gucci all over the uppers. The "Gazelle" branding is on the side of the shoe, which is more on the classic side of the collection and has a patterned upper, which is reimagined with Gucci signatures.

The second section from the Gazelle range adopts brighter colors, and we can see accents of colors such as pink, yellow and green, combined with a pop of green heel counters and pink laces to finish the look.

The collection is pulled together through consistent branding on gum midsoles, which features Adidas' Trefoil logo and Gucci branding alongside it. You can also see the hybrid logo branding on the heel tab and the leather tongue of the shoes. Another similar pattern that runs on the entire collection is the gold foiled Gazelle spelled out along the Gucci lace tips and laterals of the shoe.

Neither of the brands has confirmed the release information, but the expected release date is likely to be around September 2022 and December 2022.

You can expect the collection to be released on the official website of gucci.com and adidas.com, along with a few selected retailers.

