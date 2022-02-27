Unhappy fans dismiss Gucci x Adidas collab as boring

Adidas confirmed their upcoming collaboration, Gucci x Adidas, late night on February 25, 2022 via their official social media accounts. Gucci too made a grand statement confirming the collaboration via its runway show Exquisite Gucci at Milan Fashion Week on February 26, 2022.

The collaboration sent waves through the fashion industry, and fans were quick to give their views on the collaboration. Most fans, however, weren't excited about the collaboration and seemed to think of the collaboration of Gucci x Adidas as boring.

Luxury fashion house Gucci and German sportswear giant Adidas may both be individually beloved brands, but for fans, their collab together is boring news.

Fans react to the Gucci x Adidas collaboration

Fans are not impressed with the upcoming Adidas x Gucci collab (Image via Sportskeeda)

Fans are not looking forward to the upcoming collaboration, and this reception by fans is focused on two reasons.

One being, Adidas' continuous collaborations, including the previous, Prada x Adidas collection, and the ongoing collaboration with Y-3 line with Yohji Yomamoto. Gucci has also collaborated previously with Superplastic for the SuperGucci collection and the latest The North Face x Gucci. For fans, these collaborations are nothing new, and therefore boring. One of the fans, @khalzeno, expressed their emotions regarding this issue saying,

"Brand collabs are becoming so boring and uninspired."

Some fans took to Twitter to express their views.

wambatu moju @nilesh10_ that Gucci x Adidas collab is a prime example of this trend of pointless high-end collaborations.



tf is an Italian tailored suit doing with three stripes running down em? that Gucci x Adidas collab is a prime example of this trend of pointless high-end collaborations. tf is an Italian tailored suit doing with three stripes running down em?

OSA @osamachabbi Adidas x Gucci. I’m very mixed feelings. There’s a part of me that finds these suits quite interesting and I think Alessandro masters co-branding because it’s never done halfway. However, I think I’ve seen enough post-covid collaborations. I have had enough. Adidas x Gucci. I’m very mixed feelings. There’s a part of me that finds these suits quite interesting and I think Alessandro masters co-branding because it’s never done halfway. However, I think I’ve seen enough post-covid collaborations. I have had enough.

The second reason fans weren't excited about the collection was the use of the Adidas logo over Gucci clothes. This move seemed unoriginal to the fans, one fan, @danaeby, also commented while ridiculing the collection saying,

"So throwing stripes on an otherwise boring collection constitutes a collab these days."

AndersonCopper @AndersonCopperx This Adidas x Gucci collaboration looks like you can get them on AliExpress back in 2018.



Fashion collaborations have become lazier and lazier. This Adidas x Gucci collaboration looks like you can get them on AliExpress back in 2018. Fashion collaborations have become lazier and lazier. https://t.co/5VMfOptGoS

The comments regarding the collection were mostly all focused on the designs being uninspiring and dull. Since it's two powerhouses joining forces, there were a few fans who thought this collab might be just for them.

A @medicibxtch lowkey vibing with the adidas x gucci collection lowkey vibing with the adidas x gucci collection ✨ https://t.co/CvGDsYQJrL

GMZ @grffn_s Adidas X Gucci….i need this collection NOWWWW Adidas X Gucci….i need this collection NOWWWW https://t.co/TQvE5HDedm

Streetwear Night Live @StreetNightLive Gucci x Adidas just got announced, and I’m really into it.



Collaborations are tired, but this one really makes sense that it has me asking, why hasn’t this happened sooner? Adidas stripe branding fits perfectly with Gucci’s image, and I’m excited to see the collection in full. Gucci x Adidas just got announced, and I’m really into it. Collaborations are tired, but this one really makes sense that it has me asking, why hasn’t this happened sooner? Adidas stripe branding fits perfectly with Gucci’s image, and I’m excited to see the collection in full. https://t.co/XyNrKNu6RE

More about the Gucci x Adidas collection

Gucci showcased their Fall-Winter 2022 collection on February 26, 2022 during Milan Fashion Week, and on the runway, they made a statement confirming their upcoming collaboration Adidas X Gucci.

The runway included apparel such as capes, trenches, sporty dresses, knitwear, and hybrid tracksuit-formal suits. The apparel pieces were blended with both Adidas and Gucci designs.

The logo over the clothes included a trefoil logo with the branding of Gucci spelled out below the logo. Accessories such as gloves, hats, and headscarves were also presented on the runway with the hybrid logo of Adidas and Gucci.

What is your take upon the upcoming collaboration?

