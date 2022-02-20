Adidas Stan Smith Boba Fett shoes: Where to buy, price and more about the Star Wars inspired sneakers

Adidas recently launched its Boba Fett inspired Stan Smith sneakers. The former has decorated its iconic Stan Smith line with a lionized prototype L-slot rocket firing action figure.

Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, which were first released in 1963, have become one of the most recognizable silhouettes of the brand over the years. The label has introduced different variants of these staple footwear ever since its inception.

For those who don’t know, Boba Fett is a fictional character in the Star Wars franchise, thus the latest launch is a perfect treat for Star Wars fandom. In 2019, a Boba Fett J-slot rocket firing prototype figurine was sold for $185,850 at Hake’s auctions.

Last year, the sportswear giant released two more Star Wars-inspired shoes, including a “Sarlacc Pit” Samba and a two-piece pack of NMD R1 and Ozelia.

All about the Adidas Stan Smith Boba Fett shoes, price and more

Priced at $101.96, the Adidas Boba Fett-inspired sneakers are created with the Stan Smith’s minimalist aesthetic. Star Wars admirers can take a closer look at the footwear, as it is available for purchase at the brand’s official website.

The brand new shoes are recreated with the label’s sustainable Primegreen material. The upper part of the shoes is made with 50% recycled matter.

The color of the Originals draws inspiration from the the character’s L-rocket action figurine which was sold for $165,200 in 2021. Giving it a similar monochromatic look, the shoes are made in Gray Ash colorway.

Following the theme, the bounty hunter’s figure is stamped on the tongue tab. Further, the footwear is fitted with a translucent midsole that reflects the unpainted “Gray Ash” figurine.

The footwear is debossed with the classic Adidas Originals trefoil and Stan Smith monogram towards the heel tab. Last but not least, the pieces are complemented with a similar color lace arrangement.

The innersole is also printed with the iconic Originals trefoil logo. The limited-edition sneakers come inside a customized shoebox.

