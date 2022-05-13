Nike Air Max 1 Light Madder Root: Release date, price, and more details explored

Tinker Hatfield's design, Nike Air Max 1 has been in the spotlight recently. From its endless colorways dropping during this year's Air Max Day to the upcoming Travis Scott x Air Max 1, the silhouette has proven to be beloved by the swoosh brand. Now, the brand has released yet another colorway called 'Light Madder Root' for sneakerheads.

The Air Max 1 Light Madder Root sneakers will officially launch on the SNKRS website on May 19, 2022, at 7.30 PM EST. Air Max 1 Light Madder Root is a part of the spring catalog and the offering comes outfitted in spring-inspired pastel hues.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue sneakers

upcoming Air Max 1 Light Madder Root and Worn Blue sneakers (Image via Nike)

The latest colorway, Light Madder Roots of the Air Max lineage, is in titular tones of the overall design, while splashes of the titular hue come onto the toeboxes, collars, and shoe laces. While the neighborhood colors bright blue, namely worn blue, takes over the mid-foot panels.

According to Nike, these shoes are for a getaway with sunny vibes:

"Plan your next getaway with the leader of the pack. Adding an adventurous touch to the shoe that revealed Air to the world, the Air Max 1 mixes sunny vibes with trail shoe aesthetics."

小言 @ko_go_to Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root” Releases May 19th＞＞



Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root”

Color: Light Madder Root/Vivid Green-Rattan

Style Code: DV3196-800

Release Date: May 19, 2022

Price: $150 Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root” Releases May 19th＞＞Nike Air Max 1 “Light Madder Root”Color: Light Madder Root/Vivid Green-RattanStyle Code: DV3196-800Release Date: May 19, 2022Price: $150 https://t.co/8HOIcHxSVa

The upcoming pair features a grid-like print on the insoles as well as an off-white and brown colored sole unit. The upper is constructed of mesh-based layers with premium suede material overlays. Traditional Air Max bubbles deviate in color with a faint lime color, matching the branding on insoles and tongue tags.

Premium suede overlays deliver a stark contrast to the rattan-colored collar underlays. Rear end overlays are also formed with smooth premium suede builds as they arrive in a dusty red hue. According to Nike, these sneakers are a nod to traditional hiking boots in Air Max 1 silhouette:

"Premium suede overlays transition from desert hues to Worn Blue, a refreshing, Vivid Green Swoosh brings the calm of an oasis, and airy, 2-tone mesh helps keep you comfy when the temps rise. Finishing it off, 3-tone laces nod to traditional hiking boots."

Pops of vivid green paint are accentuated upon the iconic swooshes logo on both the lateral and medial sides of the sneakers. Further vivid green appears on the Nike branding on the tongue and exposed air units upon the sole piece. Each color upon the shoe propels onto Air Max 1's legacy.

The shoes will be available for purchase at SNKRS and the official website on May 19, 2022 for a retail price of $150.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul