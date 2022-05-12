Where to buy Travis Scott x Nike collab? Price, release date, and more explored

Following the tragedies at Astroworld, Nike postponed their collaboration with Travis Scott. Initially slated for release on December 16, 2021, SNKRS decided to postpone La Flame's release of the heavily-anticipated Air Max 1 and Air Trainers 1 silhouettes out of respect for everyone affected by the Astroworld Festival.

Almost six months after the incident, Nike has decided to put the artist back in the spotlight with the launch of two new colorways each for both Air Max 1 and Air Trainer 1 silhouettes in May. The fresh colorways will be available for purchase on the official e-commerce site of Travis Scott and Nike SNKRS.

More about the upcoming Travis Scott x Nike collaborative releases of Air Max 1 and Air Trainers 1 silhouettes

Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

Four iterations of the reworked retro trainers and air-cushioned sneakers will be released in May 2022.

Sneaker Page, Nice Kicks, has reported to all the sneakerheads that the shoes will be dropping on May 20, 2022, at Travis Scott's official website, while Nike SNKRS will be seeing a later release on May 27, 2022.

Tinker Hatfield's designed runner, Air Max 1, has been customized with outdoor-themed webbing and backward swooshes.

Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 will meet La Flame's Baroque Brown and Saturn Gold colorways. Yet another Tinker Hatfield created a design, Air Trainer 1, coming in Grey Haze and Coriander colorways.

1) Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 Baroque Brown

Color: Baroque Brown/Lemon Drop-Wheat-Chile Red

Style Code: DO9392-200

Release Date: May 27, 2022

The Baroque Brown Colorway opts for a tonal vibe with earthy tones. The upper is constructed of lemon drop-colored mesh, while the Baroque brown color takes over the mudguard and heel tabs. Lastly, the wheat color is seen upon the tongue and overlays.

The swoosh in reverse is seen upon the lateral side and is covered in Lemon drop hue, with additional details being added with the Nike Pocket Knife-influenced straps around the heels and eye stays.

Laces and tongue lining are done in a red rope design. The cactus corporate branding is done in a baroque brown colorway, further seen upon the outsoles. Midsoles are done in the contrasting colors of the Lemon drop.

The Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Baroque Brown can be availed for $160 in men's sizes, $85 in pre-school sizes, and $70 for toddler sizes.

2) Travis Scott x Nike Air Max 1 Saturn Gold

Color: Saturn Gold/Tea Tree Mist-Tent

Style Code: DO9392-700

Release Date: May 27, 2022

The Saturn Gold/Tea Tree Mist/Tent colorway comprises a wheat-colored mesh upper as the base color, while the Saturn Gold color takes over the overlays and the tongue. The classic reverse signature swoosh is seen on the shoe's lateral side, which accentuates the beads stitched on the iconic logo.

The traditional facing swoosh also features a similar beading pattern but on the medial side of the shoes. The Air Max 1 sneakers also feature nylon detailing upon the heel area and lace eyestays with a co-branded pennant stitched on the heels.

The most prominent features of the shoes include the bohemian-patterned nylon straps below the collar and mismatched Nike and Cactus Jack logos stitched onto the heels.

The Cactus Jack branding is stitched onto the tongue tags of the label, while the tonal look further accentuates the midsole and Air Max unit. The dark-colored outsoles feature a "Cactus Corporation" lettering. Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Saturn Gold can be availed for $160 starting May 27, 2022, on SNKRS.

3) Travis Scott x Air Trainer 1 Coriander

Air Trainer 1 Coriander Colorway arrives in Coriander / Ashen Slate / Wheat / Light Sienna Colorscheme. The sneakers feature an upper constructed of corduroy and mesh in different shades of brown and slight pink.

The black-colored heel counter features a stash pocket with Cactus Corporation lettering branding in a pink hue, while a similar branding is seen upon the forefoot strap of the sneakers.

The traditional signature reverse swoosh is accentuated upon the medial side of the sneakers, while the correct face swoosh is seen on the lateral side.

The design is finished off with snap buttons placed throughout the sneakers, which are to be used with the shroud. The Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1 Coriander can be bought for $140 starting May 27, 2022, on SNKRS, and May 20, 2022, at Travis Scott's shop.

4) Travis Scott x Air Trainer 1 Grey Haze

Travis Scott x Nike Air Trainer 1

Color: Grey Haze/Olive Aura-Canvas

Style Code: DR7515-001

Release Date: 2022

The Travis Scott x Air Trainer 1 Grey Haze comes in a Grey Haze / Olive Aura / Canvas colorway. The upper is constructed with a corduroy upper in Light Smoke Grey upper with a honeydew and chlorophyll hue accentuating throughout the sneaker.

The shoes give a vibe of the OG colorway of the Nike Air Trainer 1. The "Cactus Corporation" lettering branding is embossed on the midfoot strap. Scott's signature reversed swoosh is highlighted on the medial side, while the traditional normal iconic swoosh is outlined on the shoe's lateral side.

Particle Gray/ sail colorway overlays upon the toe box area and heel area in a carbon fiber-like pattern, while the heel features a stash pocket. The Cactus Jack branding is accentuated upon the stash pocket.

The shoes also feature snap buttons placed throughout the sneaker, to be used with a shroud. Rounding out the design are two-tone stacked sole units with rubber outsole upon the Air Max 1 Mids and rear-zipper pockets.

The design is finished with a grey haze-colored midsole and outsole, respectively. The Travis Scott x Air Trainer 1 Grey Haze can be bought for $140 starting May 20, 2022, on Travis Scott's e-commerce site and on May 27, 2022, on the SNKRS site.

This is not all. Sneaker leaker pages suspect more colorways of Travis Scott x Air Max 1 to be released alongside the aforementioned silhouettes.

The rumored colorways are Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Off Noir, Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Grey Haze, and Travis Scott x Air Max 1 Cave Stone. However, no reliable source has confirmed a release for the shoes mentioned above.

