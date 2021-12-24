Travis Scott and Cactus Jack foundation distribute toys to 2000 kids in Houston, Texas after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott, along with the Cactus Jack Foundation on December 23 organized a holiday toy giveaway drive for kids from families in need. The drive was carried out in Travis Scott's hometown of Houston, Texas, where he distributed over 2000 toys.

The rapper is well known for his donations in the city.

According to TMZ:

"More than 2,000 kids in Houston who come from struggling families will now receive toys for the holidays".

Those who were present during the drive received one gift per child. The Cactus Jack Foundation also shared images of the event on their Instagram page. The charity drive took place in six Houston Housing Authority complexes situated across the city on December 23.

Travis Scott tries his best to spread holiday merriment post the Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott took the initiative to distribute toys in order to spread cheer and joy during Christmas after the tragic Astroworld accident took place.

He has been staying out of the public eye as much as possible ever since the Astroworld tragedy took place, leading to the death of 10 people including children.

It comes after Travis Scott sat down with 'Charlamagne Tha God' for his first interview post the accident. During the interview, Travis revealed that he was not aware of the events that were happening while he was on stage on the night of November 5, and did not know about the scale of the tragedy until after the show.

Travis Scott commented:

“I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference after the concert and even at that moment, you’re kind of like, ‘Wait, what?”

All about the Cactus Jack Foundation

The 'Cactus Jack Foundation' is an initiative launched by Travis Scott which aims to provide socio-economic aid, like educational and creative resources, to young adults in Houston.

The foundation’s first initiative program was the introduction of the HBCU Waymon Webster scholarship program, which covers tuition fees for college students with financial problems during the pandemic.

