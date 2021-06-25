George Strait Houston Rodeo 2022 tickets: Where to buy, cost, dates, and more

Rodeo Houston recently announced that tickets for George Strait’s performance on March 20th, 2022, are set to go on sale on June 24th, 2021. It will be his 31st Houston Rodeo performance and will close out the 90th anniversary season of the city’s beloved celebration.

George Strait will be joined by singer and four-time Grammy nominee Ashley McBryde. She was also named 2019 ACM New Female Artist and CMA New Artist of the Year and is well-known for her hit songs like “One Night Standards” and “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega.”

George Strait 2022 Rodeo Houston performance tickets

A press release states that fans can purchase tickets from the AXS Ticketing program on the Rodeo Houston website. Tickets will go on sale at 10 AM, and fans can wait in the online waiting room from 9:30 AM.

The tickets have been priced at $50 with an extra convenience fee of $4. Seating prices are different based on tier. Tickets are limited to four for each person.

Upper level: $50-$75

Loge level: $89-$119

Club level: $189-$229

Field level: $179-$209

Action seats: $279

Floor: $279-$459

Tickets will also offer access to all the excitement around NRG Park, including entrance to the ground activities, shopping and dining, carnival, and educational and interactive exhibits.

Children two years of age can enter for free and will not need a ticket. Also, outside food or drinks are not allowed into the NRG Stadium.

About George Strait

George Strait is a well-known American singer, songwriter, actor, and music producer. He is said to be one of the most influential and famous recording artists.

George Strait’s success started with his single “Unwound” in 1981 in the middle of the Urban Cowboy country-pop era. In the 1980s, seven of his albums were in the first position on the country charts.

He was named CMA Entertainer of the Year in 1989, 1990, and 2013, and the ACM Entertainer of the Year in 1990 and 2014. The 69-year-old was also nominated for more CMA and ACM awards and has won more in both categories than other artists.

George Strait is well-known for his touring career while he designed a 360-degree configuration and introduced festival style tours. He has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

