"So embarrassing": Travis Scott's manager slams Malu Trevejo signing for Cactus Jack Records as 'fake' 

Information regarding social media star Malu Trevejo being signed by Travis Scott’s record label Cactus Jack Records floating around the internet. However, the latter’s manager David Stromberg has confirmed the news to be fake.

The 19-year-old social media influencer took to her Instagram profile to announce that she had been signed up by Cactus Jack Records and Atlantic Records. Travejo made the announcement while celebrating her birthday at Delilah in West Hollywood on Friday, along with her high-profile friends including Young M.A., O.T. Genasis and Snoop Dogg.

It was also reported that many influential people from Cactus Jack Records were present at her birthday, but her announcement has been confirmed to be untrue.

She had said in her Instagram announcement:

“Birthday girl I’m so happy dreams come true got signed to @cactusjack and @atlanticrecords I’m so happyyyyy Libra gang #myteamisthebest

Travis Scott has signed several musicians to Cactus Jack Records over the years, including Don Toliver and Sheck Wes. Many were surprised to see the SICKO MODE rapper sign the young TikTok sensation.

Travis Scott’s manager denies signing TikTok talent Malu Trevejo

Cuban-American singer Malu Trevejo has released songs in both Spanish and English. She has amassed a huge fan following on social media, including over 10 million followers on Instagram; became popular on TikTok for her lip-synching and belly dancing videos. Trevejo also created her OF account on her 18th birthday.

Since Trevejo made the announcement, it has been reported that Scott’s manager has been reaching out to news outlets denying the rumors. A screenshot posted by @defnoodles on Instagram shows that Stromberg had reached out to a fan account which had uploaded a post regarding Trevejo being signed.

Stromberg can be seen in the fan account’s Direct Messages requesting that they delete the post. He said:

“Yo can u pls delete that Malu shut.”

To which the owner of the account replied:

“Yes fo sure”

According to @defnoodles, Malu Trevejo also addressed the fake announcement on her Instagram stories which have since been deleted. Travis Scott has not responded to Malu Trevejo’s online stunt yet.

